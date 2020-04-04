Editorial, 4/5: Desperate times call for sale of beer at Memorial Stadium

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Amid dire forecasts of lost revenue, Bill Moos isn't opposed to turning to an unlikely savior to rescue the University of Nebraska's athletic program.

Beer. More specifically, the sale of beer inside Memorial Stadium -- and the Devaney Center, Pinnacle Bank Arena and Haymarket Park.

The time has come to allow it.

And in doing so, we can end the charade. It's no secret that fans have forever been imbibing while tailgating, much of that taking place from the parking lots of what is known as a dry campus.

Before and after games, they might sip a few with a meal, but at halftime, when the clock is ticking, some fans are known to hightail it back to the car to chug down as much as time will allow.

In-stadium beer sales, as long as they're not at the expense of the downtown bars and restaurants that derive much of their income from Husker gamedays, could be one of the few positives to comes from this global pandemic.

This dreaded virus has caused the closure of every bar and dine-in restaurant around until the spread is contained. Last week, Gov. Pete Ricketts signed an executive order allowing the struggling bars and eateries to sell to-go drinks to patrons.