Editorial, 4/30: Spring Game shows return to normal is getting nearer

The world is ready to mingle again, ready to break curfew after a yearlong grounding. It's ready to resume the life we used to know.
That's exciting. And a bit scary. Lest we forget that breaking curfew most times was followed up by another round of being grounded.
That said, tread lightly. Nobody wants a return to normalcy more than we do, but we'll never stop preaching caution.
And so Saturday might feel like a gameday -- albeit, the annual glorified scrimmage, but always a suitable reason to pull out the grill, toss a few bags and enjoy a few cold ones -- this is really just a test run to see if we'll be able to handle a little more in September.
More than 42,000 fans -- about half of capacity -- will be allowed inside Memorial Stadium on Saturday for the Red-White Spring Game, making it the biggest mass gathering in Nebraska in about 18 months.
While it's an outdoor event with fresh air and warm temperatures, we continue to urge everyone to follow the directed health measures put in place by the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.
Do the right things by wearing a mask, maintaining proper social distancing practices and showing the same kind of patience and responsibility that has allowed us to curb the coronavirus's spread in recent months.
With more than 41% of the state fully vaccinated, Nebraska is on its way to getting back to taking part in the things we once took for granted.
Still, make no mistake. Saturday's spring game is only a test, the next progression on the road to what we really want -- full houses allowed inside Memorial Stadium in the fall.
That happens only if we handle this weekend properly and show that the gathering of thousands won't create a super-spreader event.
We are optimistic about the prospects.
Other parts of the world are already moving forward. In New Zealand, more than 50,000 showed up to a concert last weekend to officially announce to the world that the island nation had officially beaten COVID-19.
The world is waking up. It's ready to party -- and so are we, just as we turn the calendar to May and the quickly approaching summer months.
Saturday's spring game is not just a test for the Husker Football team but to see how we as fans handle a Husker Saturday. It's also a litmus test for other activities planned in the coming months.
The University of Nebraska-Lincoln announced this week that Jazz in June, the annual outdoor event, will take place every Tuesday evening on the grounds of the Sheldon Art Museum.
The downtown music venues are also gearing up for live shows. Their schedules are quickly filling up, and Zoo Fest, the annual outdoor music festival held each July, is ready for a return.
In short, it's not hard to envision a return to life as we once knew it in the near future.
But responsibility is still required. And it begins on Saturday with the spring football game.