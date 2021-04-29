Editorial, 4/30: Spring Game shows return to normal is getting nearer

With more than 41% of the state fully vaccinated, Nebraska is on its way to getting back to taking part in the things we once took for granted.

Still, make no mistake. Saturday's spring game is only a test, the next progression on the road to what we really want -- full houses allowed inside Memorial Stadium in the fall.

That happens only if we handle this weekend properly and show that the gathering of thousands won't create a super-spreader event.

We are optimistic about the prospects.

Other parts of the world are already moving forward. In New Zealand, more than 50,000 showed up to a concert last weekend to officially announce to the world that the island nation had officially beaten COVID-19.

The world is waking up. It's ready to party -- and so are we, just as we turn the calendar to May and the quickly approaching summer months.

Saturday's spring game is not just a test for the Husker Football team but to see how we as fans handle a Husker Saturday. It's also a litmus test for other activities planned in the coming months.