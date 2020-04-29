Editorial, 4/30: Protecting our most vulnerable exposes them to loneliness

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Imogene Hostetler, the 91-year-old coronavirus survivor who was released from CHI St. Elizabeth last week, is back at Gold Crest Retirement Home in Adams.

"I know I'll be locked in my room, away from everyone," she said, "but that's my home."

Her being home gives this story a happy ending. It shows that this virus that has gripped the world for nearly months can be beaten.

And her tale also illustrates the incredible balancing act needed to protect the population -- including the most vulnerable -- from COVID-19. In keeping people safe through stay-at-home mandates and self-quarantines, we've been exposed to the all-too-real suffering that comes through social isolation.

We're only beginning to realize the emotional cost to this pandemic.

Our hearts go out to the thousands of families and friends who mourn the loss of loved ones. In addition, we feel for those who suddenly, through no fault of their own, find themselves without jobs and are mired in economic uncertainty as bills mount and bank accounts dwindle.

And as nearly 2 billion people worldwide find themselves under some sort of stay-at-home restrictions, we all can relate to a new normal that includes loneliness.