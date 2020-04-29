Editorial, 4/30: Protecting our most vulnerable exposes them to loneliness

Imogene Hostetler, the 91-year-old coronavirus survivor who was released from CHI St. Elizabeth last week, is back at Gold Crest Retirement Home in Adams.
"I know I'll be locked in my room, away from everyone," she said, "but that's my home."
Her being home gives this story a happy ending. It shows that this virus that has gripped the world for nearly months can be beaten.
And her tale also illustrates the incredible balancing act needed to protect the population -- including the most vulnerable -- from COVID-19. In keeping people safe through stay-at-home mandates and self-quarantines, we've been exposed to the all-too-real suffering that comes through social isolation.
We're only beginning to realize the emotional cost to this pandemic.
Our hearts go out to the thousands of families and friends who mourn the loss of loved ones. In addition, we feel for those who suddenly, through no fault of their own, find themselves without jobs and are mired in economic uncertainty as bills mount and bank accounts dwindle.
And as nearly 2 billion people worldwide find themselves under some sort of stay-at-home restrictions, we all can relate to a new normal that includes loneliness.
This is the part where we congratulate you. In staying home, you've helped to curb the spread of the coronavirus and allowed us at least to begin thinking about reopening the country.
But make no mistake: It hasn't been without cost, particularly to our most vulnerable.
For six weeks, we've stayed home, away from others. Those who could have worked their jobs from home. Meanwhile, there have been no social activities -- no movies, meals out or nights on the town. No social interaction. In some cases, it's been almost total isolation.
And that's not healthy for anyone.
We need to be cognizant of this loneliness, particularly among the elderly. We need to consider their emotional needs during these challenging times.
Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird is hopeful that homebound seniors might find short-term assistance and a lasting connection with NeighborLNK, a new volunteer program.
The program is aimed at helping seniors and homebound people with disabilities over the age of 60.
"... just because they live alone, they need not feel alone," said Gaylor Baird, who added that volunteers can help someone by picking up groceries, medications or just listening in a time of social isolation.
Small actions can make a big difference. They can create lasting impressions. We knew that long before the coronavirus.
This crisis reaffirms the need for community -- and that there's strength within it.
