Editorial, 4/3: Nebraska way on full display in response to COVID-19

With spikes in diagnoses and deaths occurring since, the extra expenditure for this battle seems wise. Though Nebraska has been fortunate to be somewhat insulated from coronavirus, the five families who had lost loved ones by Thursday will never be the same.

And the impact of coronavirus will be felt acutely here – and everywhere else in this country. On Tuesday, the White House task force forecasted between 100,000 and 240,000 deaths nationwide. Even if that most optimistic projection is met, more Americans will die as a result of this disease than in the 11 years of the Vietnam War (about 90,000).

Yet, despite the clear and present danger to American lives and jobs presented by coronavirus, not everyone could be motivated to set aside partisanship.

Compare Nebraska lawmakers’ united front to the politically motivated bickering and improper procedure that slowed Congress’ relief efforts. For more than a week, representatives and senators stalled, pointed fingers and passed the buck before a $2 trillion package was signed.

Rather than putting the nation’s needs at the forefront, too many elected officials in Washington decided to grandstand for the purpose of scoring political points – and showing where their true loyalties lie.