Editorial, 4/29: There's still time to vote by mail

Nebraska’s poll workers are getting trained on how to be safe on May 12 as they help voters do their civic duty in the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic.
Polls workers will have masks, gloves and plenty of hand sanitizer, but if they have their way, they’ll have a very quiet primary Election Day, the U.S. Postal Service doing the bulk of the work.
In fact, we might very well have the best recorded primary voter participation (you can’t really call it turnout) on both at the state level and locally.
Last week, there’d been 390,000 mail ballot requests across Nebraska, eclipsing the 313,000 of the 2016 primary. And in Lancaster County, almost 64,500 and been sent out, just under 6,700 short of the 2010 election carrying the Pinnacle Bank Arena bond issue.
May 1 – two days from now – is the deadline to request a mail ballot from your county election official via email, mail or fax. If you haven’t requested a mail-in ballot, there’s still time.
Every election, we encourage voters – whatever their views – to vote their conscience. It’s the civically responsible thing to do. And this year voters can layer on an extra dose of civic responsibility by staying in and exercising their vote by mail, keeping themselves and poll workers safe.
In a sometimes polarized society, leaders of both parties in Nebraska have agreed that voting by mail is the way to go in this primary.
The next step is become an informed voter. To that end, the Journal Star publishes its voters’ guide in today’s print edition. It’s been available online for almost two weeks. The lag time between online and print publication is the result of a state law that requires a printed sample ballot – in the Journal Star’s case for Lancaster County – to be published no more than 15 days before the election.
The final step is filling out your ballot and mailing it back. The number of mail ballots requested will mean little if citizens don’t return them.
For the sake of our health, our neighbors and our poll workers, it’s time to embrace mail-in voting. And if you haven’t requested a mail ballot, the clock’s ticking.
It’s hard to imagine what the world might look like in November and the general election, but our decisions in this primary will be crucial in shaping the future of our community, state and nation.
