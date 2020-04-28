Editorial, 4/29: There's still time to vote by mail

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Nebraska’s poll workers are getting trained on how to be safe on May 12 as they help voters do their civic duty in the shadow of the coronavirus pandemic.

Polls workers will have masks, gloves and plenty of hand sanitizer, but if they have their way, they’ll have a very quiet primary Election Day, the U.S. Postal Service doing the bulk of the work.

In fact, we might very well have the best recorded primary voter participation (you can’t really call it turnout) on both at the state level and locally.

Last week, there’d been 390,000 mail ballot requests across Nebraska, eclipsing the 313,000 of the 2016 primary. And in Lancaster County, almost 64,500 and been sent out, just under 6,700 short of the 2010 election carrying the Pinnacle Bank Arena bond issue.

May 1 – two days from now – is the deadline to request a mail ballot from your county election official via email, mail or fax. If you haven’t requested a mail-in ballot, there’s still time.

Every election, we encourage voters – whatever their views – to vote their conscience. It’s the civically responsible thing to do. And this year voters can layer on an extra dose of civic responsibility by staying in and exercising their vote by mail, keeping themselves and poll workers safe.