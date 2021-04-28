Editorial, 4/29: Stats prove Lincoln's effort to beat virus is paying off

Others are more grounded and practical. The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department has held 62 vaccination clinics, or one every two to three days, since January, many of them mass clinics, primarily at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Those well organized clinics and the willingness of Lincoln residents to get shots have sent the local vaccination rates steadily upward -- and contributed to another set of pandemic statistics that sets Lincoln apart from the rest of Nebraska: Lancaster County leads the state’s five most populated counties in the lowest coronavirus case rate.

As Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird recently pointed out, if Lancaster County’s case rate were the same as the state’s average, it would have at least 5,000 more COVID-19 cases. If it were the same as Douglas County’s rate, it would have had about 8,000 more cases.

That is evidence that the county’s directed health measures -- including the state’s first, and longest-lasting, mask mandate -- have worked to contain the virus and set the stage for the vaccinations that, over the last month, have steadily cut the COVID-19 case rate.

As the health department switches from mass clinics to smaller, more community-directed efforts, Lincoln’s vaccination numbers won’t be jumping by 8,000-10,000 a week as they have the last two months.