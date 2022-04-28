Editorial, 4/29: Saving water now may save our future

More than 41,000 acres in northern Kansas, Red Willow, Furnas and Frontier counties have burned in the Road 402 fire, a blaze triggered by dry conditions and high winds that have broken power lines.

That has been the most visibly dramatic impact of the drought, which if abnormally dry conditions are included, now covers 99% of Nebraska. But the abnormally dry conditions and lack of rainfall have less visible impacts, some that will soon hit Lincoln.

With predictions of warmer temperatures and abnormally low precipitation through June, the drought is expected to continue well into the summer and reduce the amount of water flowing in Nebraska’s rivers, particularly the Platte, which supplies water for Lincoln, Omaha and Fremont.

To combat drought-triggered water supply issues, Lincoln city officials and the Lower Platte River Drought Consortium, a group of agencies that work together to sustain public water supplies in the lower Platte basin, are urging Lincolnites to conserve water now -- primarily by cutting back watering lawns.

Yard maintenance, aka lawn watering, can account for more than 50% of Lincoln’s daily water use on hot summer days, an amount that can easily be reduced without damaging lawns and gardens.

Much of that water is wasted through overwatering, evaporation and faulty sprinkler systems. To offset the first two, residents should water only when needed, probably two or three times a week, and do so early in the mornings to prevent rapid evaporation

Officials also recommend avoiding watering on hot or windy days to reduce evaporation, minimizing grass fertilization and only cutting a third of grass height when mowing.

That program is, obviously, voluntary – a far better option than the mandatory restrictions that will come if the water supply drops as it has in previous droughts and residents continue to soak their lawns.

In 2019, restrictions imposed when flooding threatened the water supply mandated a 50% reduction in water use by residents and 30% cut by commercial users, necessitating specific watering days for designated areas.

If, as is likely, the drought continues and water use isn’t cut, similar restrictions, which generated frustration and consternation on the part of homeowners three years ago, will almost certainly be imposed this summer.

So, as spring finally arrives and watering begins in earnest, it’s time for Lincolnites to develop new watering habits, cutting their water use to “necessary” levels and only watering a few times a week.

Climate change models show that drought will be a constant in the central Plains for decades and, if the cuts don’t become the norm, they’ll be mandated, for years to come.

