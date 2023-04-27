Sen. Steve Erdman of Bayard wants to change the legislative rules to stop an ongoing filibuster that has brought the Legislature to a crawl.

And, as the Rules Committee chair, Erdman has the power to start that process, planning to hold a committee hearing before the Legislature adjourns in early June to consider major changes to the rules that govern legislative proceedings.

“In fact, we may start at page one and rewrite the whole book,” Erdman said in an April 20 floor speech. “There will be rule changes and they will be significant.”

In truth, the rules won’t be changed this year — Speaker John Arch, who sets the Legislature’s daily agenda, has said there won’t be enough time to consider any rules change that Erdman might come up with during the waning days of the 90-day session.

So the substantive discussion of the rules, and the attempt to shut down similar filibusters in future sessions, will take place in the six months before the 2024 session convenes in January, and, Arch said, will likely result in some proposed changes that would have to be approved next year.

Those proposed changes, obviously, can’t be known. But they will almost certainly address the techniques used by Omaha Sens. Machaela Cavanaugh and Megan Hunt of filing procedural motions to stop the passage of a bill (LB574) prohibiting transgender youth from obtaining puberty blockers, hormone therapy or gender-affirming surgery.

That now two-month effort has frustrated the bill’s conservative supporters, who made one rule change, only to have Cavanaugh and Hunt find another avenue to slow debate, triggering Erdman’s misguided plan to rewrite legislative rules on the fly.

That, to the state’s good fortune, won’t happen. Nor are any substantive changes in the rules needed. Put simply, changing legislative procedure to address one filibuster, no matter how frustrating, would be an overreaction that could substantively alter how the one-house legislature functions.

Specifically, any efforts to tighten the rules to essentially eliminate filibusters by motion would significantly erode the rights of any legislative minority that opposes a bill. With no second house to, perhaps, provide legislative balance or at least make the process more deliberative, that sort of rule change would allow the legislative majority unfettered rule.

This session, that would mean conservatives running roughshod through the session to implement elements of a national Republican agenda that includes the anti-transgender measures and banning abortion.

In the future, however, a progressive majority could be in a position to push legislation through the unicameral over the objections of the conservatives whose rule tightening will have eliminated one of the few tools available to give a voice to all.