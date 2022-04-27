Editorial, 4/28: Give food truck owners every opportunity to succeed

The food truck industry has proven itself as a culinary testing ground for countless chefs everywhere -- Lincoln included.

In recent years, Muchachos and Mary Ellen's -- among others -- established their brands and grew loyal followings with food trucks before opening brick-and-mortar restaurants that are just as popular.

Food trucks epitomize an entrepreneurial spirit that should never be discouraged, while creating another way to keep the economy churning. More important, they make good food that is in demand.

We have always supported anything Lincoln's decisionmakers can do to ease restrictions and create more culinary opportunities for them to succeed.

With that said, we embrace the Lincoln City Council's decision last week to trot out a pilot program that will allow food trucks to spend up to three hours in residential neighborhoods, making it much easier to provide food for private gatherings -- events like graduation parties and neighborhood block parties -- than the current 15-minute restriction.

The pilot program expires in November, but data generated over the next six months will determine whether the program should be implemented permanently.

It's a reasonable approach for moving into residential areas, and Journal Star reporter Margaret Reist wrote last week that City Urban Development Director Dan Marvin said the proposal is part of a long-term plan to expand the use of food trucks.

In addition, the city is looking into designating some areas downtown to allow food trucks in more-congested areas. Those areas include near the State Office Building, near 14th and Q streets and under the Rosa Parks Way overpass.

Before the pandemic caused a shutdown, the City Council was ready to launch a pilot program that would have allowed food trucks to park on downtown Lincoln streets at hooded meters to target some large employment centers in downtown that are at least 100 feet from a bricks-and-mortar restaurant.

The shutdown quashed the program before it ever got started, but we'd urge the city to consider trying it again this summer. It's good for the food truck owners and even better for a downtown, which is back in business after a rough two years.

The food trucks have been popular with both the lunch crowd and in the wee hours, after the bars and nightclubs have closed.

Food truck owners have been limited by regulations that prohibited them from parking for more than 15 minutes in a residential neighborhood, while forcing them to partner with other businesses to park in their lots.

These pilot programs will give them more opportunities to share their wares with Lincoln, to create brands and reputations that might just be the first step to planting more permanent roots in a burgeoning restaurant community.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0