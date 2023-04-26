The White team lined up for the first scripted play Saturday in Nebraska’s spring game and ran a fullback dive out of the I formation, to the delight of the 66,000 fans who made their way to Memorial Stadium for the annual closing of Husker spring practices.

Coach Matt Rhule, making his first appearance on Tom Osborne Field in front of fans and TV cameras, called a timeout, took the ball and presented it to former coach Frank Solich, who was making his first return in 20 years to the stadium where he played as a fullback for coach Bob Devaney, then coached for decades.

That is, perhaps, all that you need to know about Saturday’s scrimmage between the White and Red teams for it encapsulates nearly everything about Nebraska football in 2023.

It starts with Rhule, who, since his November hiring, has embraced Nebraska football history, tradition, the Lincoln community and Husker fans.

Posing for pictures with fans while out for dinner, shopping and at football events, turning up at all kinds of Husker games and throwing the bones at WWE Smackdown at Pinnacle Bank Arena the week before the spring game, Rhule has made himself a part of Nebraska at a level not seen by any head coach since Solich.

And, in embracing the past and tradition, exemplified by honoring Solich Saturday, and promising to play physical football, he’s connected not only with fans, but former players and coaches and set a tone for his first season on the Nebraska sideline.

The ever loyal Husker faithful have proven themselves to be the most patient fans in the nation, turning up in tens of thousands for a glorified practice after more than a decade of disappointment and six straight losing seasons by the beloved Big Red.

Only 2,100 fans will be present for Nebraska volleyball’s spring match Saturday. That’s because the Huskers are again taking their show on the road, playing Wichita State in what will be a packed-to-the-rafters Bison Activity Dome in Central City.

That those tickets were snapped up in 52 minutes in Central City, home to about 3,000 people, is evidence, if any is needed, that, over his 23 years at the helm, coach John Cook and his national championship-level teams have transformed Nebraska into the nation’s leading volleyball state.

Together, the two spring contests a week apart also bring a reminder that in the midst of the most divisive era in memory, the majority of Nebraskans can and will come together in support of their Huskers on the gridiron and volleyball court. That, is, perhaps, the Huskers greatest contribution to the state.