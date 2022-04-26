Editorial, 4/27: A lot riding on bus transfer station plans

A couple decades from now, April 14, 2022, might turn out to have been a pretty important day for Lincoln.

That's the day -- in a flurry of last-minute activity -- that the Lancaster County Board gave Lincoln Transportation and Utilities official their blessing to use a jointly owned, county-city parking lot at Ninth and K streets on a federal grant application seeking $24.6 million to build a bus transfer station – just before the application was due.

Underground gas tanks, asbestos and the possibility that the site could be designated as historic scuttled plans for the station in an area between Ninth, 10th, M and N streets, necessitating the last minute visit with county commissioners.

The odds may be stacked against the project -- eight previous applications have been rejected -- but if you don't ask, the answer is always no.

If the answer is no, we need to figure out where we keep coming up short. This project is too important to the city and its future not to get it right.

The current transfer station at 11th and N offers seats and a roof but little more -- no restrooms, no heated spaces and insufficient space for buses.

Imagine a heated, sheltered transfer station, with bathrooms and vending machines and parking spaces for folks driving in to hop a bus to a more remote part of town -- or even a bus headed to a station in Omaha.

Public transportation can help the underserved be better served. It can reduce the use of automobiles, decreasing greenhouse gasses and traffic congestion. And while many in Lincoln may not be ready to embrace public transportation today, we need to build to a future vision for our city.

That future is likely to be spread out over a wider area. It's likely to involve more than the 300,000 population Lincoln in nudging toward. And it's likely to involve more events and attractions drawing people downtown and its limited parking (anyone who was looking for a spot Saturday night with George Strait and three high school proms knows the pain).

A city where families can move about easily -- with or without a vehicle -- is a city that can serve a diverse population.

A bus transfer station -- one that might seem overbuilt for 2022 -- might be just the right size in 10 or 20 years.

And freeing up the current site at 11th and N would open that area for development, too.

There's a lot riding on getting this bus transfer station concept right. And getting the money to do it right is the first step. And if our 11th-hour effort doesn't work this time, we need to plot and plan so we're ready for the next opportunity.

