Editorial, 4/26: Nebraska Promise is bold step for state

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Announced April 17 by University of Nebraska President Ted Carter, The Nebraska Promise -- offering free tuition to students from families at or below the state's median household income -- has been rightfully hailed as a “game-changer” for working-class Nebraskans, who will be able to send their children to college.

But it could be as great a benefit to the state, which in four years will see more high-earning graduates who we hope will stay in Nebraska, become part of the workforce and drive the 21st-century economy.

The program, which will go into effect this fall, is expected to pay tuition costs at the university’s four-year campuses - Lincoln, Kearney and Omaha -- for an estimated 1,000 students whose family adjusted gross incomes are at or below $60,000.

It will be in addition to Collegebound Nebraska, the existing need-based financial aid program that provides tuition-free education for about 3,000 qualifying Pell Grant-eligible Nebraska students.

Free tuition, however, does not mean a no-cost education. At the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, tuition and fees for in-state students amount to $9,500, but the total cost of attendance, including housing, meals, books and supplies and personal expenses is estimated at $25,800 per year.