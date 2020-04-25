Editorial, 4/26: Nebraska Promise is bold step for state

Announced April 17 by University of Nebraska President Ted Carter, The Nebraska Promise -- offering free tuition to students from families at or below the state's median household income -- has been rightfully hailed as a “game-changer” for working-class Nebraskans, who will be able to send their children to college.
But it could be as great a benefit to the state, which in four years will see more high-earning graduates who we hope will stay in Nebraska, become part of the workforce and drive the 21st-century economy.
The program, which will go into effect this fall, is expected to pay tuition costs at the university’s four-year campuses - Lincoln, Kearney and Omaha -- for an estimated 1,000 students whose family adjusted gross incomes are at or below $60,000.
It will be in addition to Collegebound Nebraska, the existing need-based financial aid program that provides tuition-free education for about 3,000 qualifying Pell Grant-eligible Nebraska students.
Free tuition, however, does not mean a no-cost education. At the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, tuition and fees for in-state students amount to $9,500, but the total cost of attendance, including housing, meals, books and supplies and personal expenses is estimated at $25,800 per year.
That $15,000 gap might be too much for some families to make up. But the Nebraska Promise students may qualify for grants, work programs and other assistance that could reduce some of those costs.
Expected to cost as much as $5 million in the first year, The Nebraska Promise will be funded “within our existing budget lines,” said NU President Ted Carter. With coronavirus losses forecast at $50 million and a cut in state appropriations likely that will be a challenge that might require cuts in other programs.
The Nebraska Promise students, an estimated 1,000 of them, will make up a small percentage of the NU student body this fall. The system had an enrollment of 47,000 when the 2019-2020 school began. But they will be students who otherwise likely would not have been in the university and, as a side benefit for the program, will help make up for an anticipated coronavirus-created enrollment drop.
Credit Carter and his team, who came up with the idea during a strategic planning process after he took over university leadership Jan. 1, for quickly implementing the free tuition program and for the ongoing effort to keep NU affordable.
And, welcome, in the fall to the Nebraska Promise students, who, thanks to the program, won’t get left behind.
