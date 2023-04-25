In November, Nebraskans approved amending the state constitution to require "valid photographic" ID to cast a vote.

More than 65% of Nebraska voters supported the vaguely worded change, putting the issue of implementation squarely in the lap of the Legislature, where it sits, awaiting some kind of compromise between competing proposals from Sen. Julie Slama, who led the the ballot initiative, and Sen. Tom Brewer, chairman of the Government, Military and Veterans Affairs Committee.

The amendment solved a problem the state doesn't have, and anything that makes voting harder weakens our community by excluding vital voices. The surge in interest was certainly fueled by allegations that have proven unfounded from former President Donald Trump involving the 2020 election.

But, at this point, that's water under the bridge.

Nebraskans signed petitions, qualifying a voter ID amendment for the ballot. And Nebraskans voted resoundingly for it.

Now, though, the dispute over the form that voter ID takes is going beyond what voters approved.

Slama has produced two major rewrites of the bill, both of which involve producing ID documents to verify citizenship going well beyond the photo ID mentioned in what became Initiative 432 on the ballot and LB535 in the Legislature.

Brewer, who worked with other committee members and Secretary of State Bob Evnen, wants to allow a broader range of photo-bearing documents, including expired ones in some instances, and would offer exceptions in several specified cases like a religious objection to being photographed, and illness or disability, a stolen or lost existing ID or an inability to obtain necessary documents.

Evnen last fall noted that the state hadn't had problems with voter fraud of any kind -- let alone the type that requiring a photo ID would thwart.

Slama won't budge on Brewer's proposal because it allows people to vote without an photo ID. The only exception she would allow is a religious one.

In a literal sense, Slama may have a point. But considering that this is responding to what is entirely a problem of perception -- or perhaps misperception -- that our elections are fraught with fraud, Brewer's approach is far more reasonable.

Petition-signers last year saw nothing of notaries, witnesses, birth certificates or proof of citizenship in the wording of what they supported.

Voting is a right, and it is as central -- or even more foundational -- as the right to bear arms. If it's going to be easier to carry a concealed weapon, should it really be getting that much harder to cast a ballot?

Voters asked for photo ID to add a perceived layer of security to election integrity. They didn't ask for a higher hurdle.

Brewer's plan is clearly closer in spirit to what voters approved. It should become law.