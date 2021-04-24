Editorial, 4/25: Ricketts' new credentialing form curtails press freedom

Some of those terms and definitions seem unreasonably arbitrary. Others are -- or should be -- simply irrelevant.

One question asks about whether the news outlet has a distinct division between its editorial (or opinion) side and its news reporting operation, as if the First Amendment needs an org chart. And why should applicants or their organizations' membership in a trade association matter? And what qualifies as a "trade organization?"

The funding of any media outlet is also, none of the government’s business. And delving deeply into the ownership of media and its funding would create a credentialing quagmire that that can never be resolved.

Frankly, Ricketts' effort to create a credentialing system is an attempt to solve a problem that didn’t exist until he created it by excluding NOISE Omaha, a nonprofit news website serving North Omaha, from press conferences for his perceptions of its "liberal donors."

The “operational limits” and “security reasons” of the news conferences used as a justification for establishing a credentialing process have, in fact, never been an issue at gubernatorial press conferences.