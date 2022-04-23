Editorial, 4/24: Verdict on 2022 session will take years to be known

Give the Nebraska Legislature an incomplete for its 2022 grade. It will be years before its major actions can be evaluated.

The uncertainty of impact begins with the income tax cuts and property tax relief, hailed by Gov. Pete Ricketts and their legislative champions as transformative. The cuts will leave some cash in the pockets of the state’s highest earners but won’t help families that make less than $81,000 a year. And the property tax relief will mostly benefit property owners. It's impact on the tens of thousands of Nebraskans who rent may be delayed, muted or negligible.

But the unanswerable question today is whether the cuts, which could reach $900 million by fiscal year 2027-28, will strangle state government and require either a tax increase, which would be unlikely, or dramatic budget cuts that would eliminate programs and services.

Similarly, the two major water projects approved by the Legislature – the “big lake” on the Platte River near Ashland and the Perkins County Canal that would divert water from the South Platte in Colorado into southwest Nebraska – are years away from completion, if they are built at all. But give them some credit for giving water policy the attention it deserves.

And $175 million was set aside for the construction of a new state prison, without authorization. Which means that the proposed prison would have to be approved by a future Legislature.

The Legislature, charged with spending hundreds of millions of dollars of federal pandemic recovery assistance, did make some notable appropriations for projects that can begin immediately and have a positive impact.

Those include funding to help revitalize North Omaha and South Omaha, developing rural and urban low-income housing, building a rural health complex at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, boosting health and human services provider payment rates, providing money to increase wages for nursing home workers and to complete the Omaha-to-Lincoln Mopac trail.

Critically, lawmakers failed to approve a criminal justice reform proposal that would have reduced the number of people being sent to and housed long-term in the state’s overcrowded prison systems.

That failure, like the tax cuts and water project approvals, will have long-term consequences that could get very expensive for the state and see the federal courts intervene to ease the overcrowding.

Remember the report card section on class behavior? Lawmakers might get docked for "Makes good use of time" and "Plays well with others."

Much effort went into battles over reproductive rights and abortion, “constitutional carry” of guns and a convention of states that were all doomed to filibuster and unlikely to be approved, but there's not a lot to show for the effort. And debate -- most notable about constitutional carry and justice reform -- became rancorous and unproductive.

That mix of positives and negatives would have earned the Legislature a B- or C+. But the uncertain impact of its major accomplishments results in the incomplete, with no final grade possible for years to come.

