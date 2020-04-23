Editorial, 4/24: If it's not safe enough for football fans, it's not safe enough for the Huskers

If a football game takes place inside Memorial Stadium and no one is there to see it, was there actually a football game?
How should we know? It's been 58 years since Nebraska last played a football game that wasn't sold out. The notion of an empty stadium is a completely foreign concept.
We're hoping it stays that way.
Nebraska needs the identity football provides and the benefits it produces. But more important, it has to be safe. The Huskers, students and athletes, shouldn't be subjected to an environment deemed to be too risky for the rest of the student body, too risky to involve fans.
And that's why we believe the Power Five conferences got it right last week when its commissioners, told Vice President Mike Pence in a conference call that football season shouldn't begin until campuses are opened up for all students.
The message relayed to the White House is smart -- and shows the leverage football has as it relates to the COVID-19 pandemic and reopening the U.S. economy.
"... We need to get universities and colleges back open," Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby, who was on the call, told CBS Sports. "... We (aren't) going to have sports until we had something closer to normal college going on."
But what does the new normal look like? Clearly, campus life is set for a renovation that should include fewer students crammed into dorms and an end to classes in theater-type settings with hundreds on the roll call. And when it comes to football, can more than 100 players be housed in the same locker room?
Social and physical distancing won't be going away anytime soon.
That said, there are many issues needed to be broached and solved before the first student returns to campus. Five months from the start of the football season, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln appears to have it hands full.
"A lot has to happen for us to get back to being on schedule, but I’m going to remain optimistic for now," said University of Nebraska President Ted Carter.
Maybe football doesn't start in September. Everything -- the Masters, Opening Day of the Major League Baseball season and the Kentucky Derby among them -- has been pushed back. Why not the start of the college football season, too? Football will return when this virus has been tamed -- when we're ready for it.
Football was meant to be played in front of thousands. The game without fans would be an abject loss to a university and a town that depends on Saturdays in the fall to fund its athletic department and churn the local economy.
In fiscal 2019, Nebraska reported $30.2 million in football ticket sales over seven home games and $5.4 million in concessions, parking and related revenue.
That creates some pressure to play the games. Still, there has to be just as much incentive to provide a safe environment for fans and players.
That should always take precedence. And we trust that it will.
Reach the writer at 402-473-7391 or psangimino@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @psangimino
