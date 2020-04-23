Editorial, 4/24: If it's not safe enough for football fans, it's not safe enough for the Huskers

But what does the new normal look like? Clearly, campus life is set for a renovation that should include fewer students crammed into dorms and an end to classes in theater-type settings with hundreds on the roll call. And when it comes to football, can more than 100 players be housed in the same locker room?

Social and physical distancing won't be going away anytime soon.

That said, there are many issues needed to be broached and solved before the first student returns to campus. Five months from the start of the football season, the University of Nebraska-Lincoln appears to have it hands full.

"A lot has to happen for us to get back to being on schedule, but I’m going to remain optimistic for now," said University of Nebraska President Ted Carter.

Maybe football doesn't start in September. Everything -- the Masters, Opening Day of the Major League Baseball season and the Kentucky Derby among them -- has been pushed back. Why not the start of the college football season, too? Football will return when this virus has been tamed -- when we're ready for it.