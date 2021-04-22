Editorial, 4/23: Investing in flood project wise choice for Lincoln

In the 1960s, a levee system was installed on Salt Creek, designed to stand up against a 50-year flood, or a flow that had, based on history, a 2% chance of occurring.

Since then, Lincoln has had three floods equal to or exceeding a 50-year flood level. And in May 2015, nearly 7 inches of rain fell in Lincoln over a 24-hour period, creating flash flooding and forcing voluntary evacuations in the city and sending the rapidly rising Salt Creek to its highest levels since 2008.

The waters from a 100-year flood overtopped the levees along the creek that runs from south to north through the west side of the city, swamping the South Bottoms neighborhood. But, overall, the levee system held.

Those flood defenses, however, are likely to face even greater challenges in the future.

Based on floods in 2014 and 2015, updated rain models from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and climate change that is predicted to increase heavy rain events in the region, Salt Creek could see almost a foot rise in floodwaters during a 100-year event, which could create a levee-breaking disaster that could flood much of west Lincoln.