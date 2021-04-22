Editorial, 4/23: Investing in flood project wise choice for Lincoln

In the 1960s, a levee system was installed on Salt Creek, designed to stand up against a 50-year flood, or a flow that had, based on history, a 2% chance of occurring.
Since then, Lincoln has had three floods equal to or exceeding a 50-year flood level. And in May 2015, nearly 7 inches of rain fell in Lincoln over a 24-hour period, creating flash flooding and forcing voluntary evacuations in the city and sending the rapidly rising Salt Creek to its highest levels since 2008.
The waters from a 100-year flood overtopped the levees along the creek that runs from south to north through the west side of the city, swamping the South Bottoms neighborhood. But, overall, the levee system held.
Those flood defenses, however, are likely to face even greater challenges in the future.
Based on floods in 2014 and 2015, updated rain models from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and climate change that is predicted to increase heavy rain events in the region, Salt Creek could see almost a foot rise in floodwaters during a 100-year event, which could create a levee-breaking disaster that could flood much of west Lincoln.
To prevent that, and bolster the city’s flood defenses, engineering service Olsson has in its Salt Creek Floodplain Resiliency Study recommended the construction of 16 dams or reservoirs in and along Salt Creek that could drop elevations by 2.6 feet for a 100-year flood event under current conditions at a cost of about $140 million.
The construction of the dams and reservoirs was not included in the city’s just-adopted City Climate Action Plan, which addresses the flooding risk through changing policies that affect new housing construction and subdivision development
Those changes, if approved, will, as the city intends, immediately address flooding risk and set out non-structural ways to mitigate the risk going forward.
But, because it will take years to design, fund and construct the new dams and reservoirs, the city and Lower Platte South Natural Resources District should begin the process now.
That start, which is critical to obtaining federal funding for the project, could also lead to a step-by-step construction of the new system starting with dams and reservoirs on the south end of Salt Creek.
As City Councilman Roy Christensen points out, that piece-by-piece construction would yield immediate dividends, gradually increasing the flood protection until the much needed project is complete.