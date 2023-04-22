Somewhere, under the negative ads and heated rhetoric, there was a truly substantive debate to be had about the future of Lincoln as we vote for a mayor.

Incumbent Leirion Gaylor Baird and recently resigned Sen. Suzanne Geist want many of the same things for Lincoln -- public safety, good streets, affordable housing and unity -- but differ on how to get there.

We think the path represented by Gaylor Baird -- and embodied by her first term -- is the better way. No politician can go through a pandemic, a simmering summer of high tension and rollercoaster ride of the economy without a misstep or two, but Gaylor Baird has led ably through hard things.

The editorial board evaluates candidates and issues through the prisms of our stated priorities. Issues involving civility, diversity, safety and quality of life and the environment are among our top concerns. And in all those areas, Gaylor Baird has shown results.

Lincoln weathered COVID better than most communities and has continued to prosper under Gaylor Baird’s leadership, continuing to develop downtown as a residential option and entertainment and culture hub, beginning the process of securing a second water source for the city and raising police pay to hire and retain police officer, all with communitywide inclusion.

Claims about Lincoln being unsafe are more perception than fact -- a perception likely shaped by ads supporting Geist. The actual number of crimes remains small enough and variable enough that touting percentage increases or trends is meaningless. But Geist -- and the Together Nebraska PAC backing her -- has certainly made it the central issue in her campaign, using dark images and cherry-picked data, including plenty of Journal Star headlines.

The fact, though, is Geist has ideas, a vision and can point to legislative successes and bipartisan efforts. She resigned her seat to go "all in" on the mayoral race. That's understandable from the standpoint of a time commitment, but it left voters guessing on how she would have navigated the difficult issues facing the unicameral. She could've shown voters a lot more about her character and leadership, than through an ad campaign.

Geist is a credible and solid candidate, who offers a choice to voters. But the positive message she shared with the editorial board in our interview, one focused on working on things we can all agree on, has largely been drowned out by more negative ad messages.

A lot of money and a lot of energy has gone into this race. But the beauty of our system is that on May 2 voters who have sifted through all the debris of a messy campaign will make their own decisions.

And we believe that the best decision is a vote for Gaylor Baird. Lincoln isn't perfect, but it's headed the right direction.

About our endorsements

As with all of our editorial board opinions, our election endorsements don’t necessarily reflect the unanimous opinions of our members, but rather a consensus. We arrive at them after candidate interviews, reviewing news stories and research. While we consider the board an advocate for the community, our endorsements, and all our opinions, are intended to initiate discussion.