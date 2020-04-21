Editorial, 4/22: Journal Star editorial board offers endorsements

The Journal Star Editorial Board offers its opinion on a broad range of the local and state issues that are most relevant to the community. Some ask why we endorse candidates. Our view is that few issues are more important than the leaders we select. And in this time of crisis, that point is abundantly clear.
We do not endorse candidates to end the discussion. We endorse candidates and open our letters to the editor section to foster a dialogue. That’s why we offer our May primary endorsements more than two weeks before the election. Normally we meet in person with every candidate. Because of the coronavirus, these endorsements were based on questionnaires sent to each campaign.
More important than the endorsement is the conversation and the education. That’s why the Journal Star newsroom produces its Voters’ Guide, which is online now at https://tinyurl.com/ljsvoterguide. Its print version appears in the April 29 edition.
Finally, regardless of your feelings about our endorsements, we encourage all to vote – and do it by mail for the safety of all. Request your mail ballot by May 1. Stay safe, and stay civically engaged.
U.S. Senate
Sen. Ben Sasse deserves the Republican nomination over challenger Matt Innis. Sasse has shown himself to be intelligent and adept at drawing attention to the issues he champions. Voters have generally gotten from him what they have expected, and he’s proven he can navigate the sometimes choppy waters of Washington, D.C.
The Democrats will have a tall order ousting Sasse, but Chris Janicek offers them their best chance. With an organized campaign, and his perspective as a small business owner, he hopes to address health care for all, climate change and the elimination of ag tariffs.
U.S. House of Representatives – District 1
State Sen. Kate Bolz has distinguished herself as an effective lawmaker and voice for the state and her south Lincoln district in her two terms. Her extensive experience on the Appropriations Committee has given her an insight into finance that would be useful in Washington. She has earned to chance to face incumbent Republican Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, who is running unopposed for the Republican nomination, in November.
Nebraska Legislature – District 21
Three candidates vie for two spots in November to represent northwest Lincoln and Lancaster County. Sen. Mike Hilgers and Brodey Weber get the editorial board’s nod in the race. Hilgers, who is seeking his second term, has established a willingness to work with members of both parties. Weber brings a background of community service and activism. The two present voters with a contrast in political ideologies, but both recognize the importance of tax and prison reform.
Nebraska Legislature – District 29
Voters in south-central Lincoln have a hard choice. Two of six solid candidates will advance to the November election, vying to take the seat of Sen. Kate Bolz. Among the six, three are neck and neck (and neck) in the editorial board’s eyes.
Eliot Bostar, Jason Campbell and Jennifer Carter. Bostar bring expertise in environmental issues. Campbell has been a legislative staffer for three sessions. And Carter has been legal counsel for the Legislature’s Health and Human Services Committee. Each has perspective that could be invaluable representing the district and the state’s residents.
City charter amendments
Lincoln voters should approve both city charter amendments. Neither marks a huge change. Both simply update the document. One fixes a typo and employs gender-neutral language in a section pertaining to the mayor’s powers. The other raises the threshold for requiring competitive bids on city purchases from $25,000 to $50,000, a change that puts the city in line with rules used by the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Lancaster County and the state.
Endorsement letters deadline
We've had our say. Now, you can have yours. Letters must be submitted before 5 p.m. May 6 to be considered for possible publication. May 8 is the last day endorsement letters will be published.
