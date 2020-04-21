Editorial, 4/22: Journal Star editorial board offers endorsements

Sen. Ben Sasse deserves the Republican nomination over challenger Matt Innis. Sasse has shown himself to be intelligent and adept at drawing attention to the issues he champions. Voters have generally gotten from him what they have expected, and he’s proven he can navigate the sometimes choppy waters of Washington, D.C.

The Democrats will have a tall order ousting Sasse, but Chris Janicek offers them their best chance. With an organized campaign, and his perspective as a small business owner, he hopes to address health care for all, climate change and the elimination of ag tariffs.

U.S. House of Representatives – District 1

State Sen. Kate Bolz has distinguished herself as an effective lawmaker and voice for the state and her south Lincoln district in her two terms. Her extensive experience on the Appropriations Committee has given her an insight into finance that would be useful in Washington. She has earned to chance to face incumbent Republican Rep. Jeff Fortenberry, who is running unopposed for the Republican nomination, in November.

Nebraska Legislature – District 21