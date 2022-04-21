Editorial, 4/22: Foundation of Capitol needs work again

A century ago, Gov. Samuel McKelvie got behind a team of horses and a sod cutting plow and cut a “more or less” straight line, breaking ground for the third Nebraska State Capitol to stand in the center of Lincoln.

The first Capitol, constructed in 1867 and '68, immediately after Nebraska became a state, was made of native limestone and began to crumble soon after it was built. The second Capitol, completed in 1888, suffered from poor construction and, by 1915, had begun to settle.

“Thus we may expect that there will rise form these lowly beginnings a monument, which, in its permanence of construction and beauty of architecture, shall serve the needs of the state and inspire to loftier thoughts of service.”

Built over 10 years in true Nebraska pay-as-you-go fashion, utilizing $10 million from a special property tax assessment, the Bertram Goodhue-designed Capitol rose 400 feet, towering above the plains, fulfilling McKelvie’s vision and becoming a symbol for the state and its government.

Today, the Capitol stands as solidly as it did when it was completed in 1932. But, as those who saw scaffold ring the tower from the ground to the Sower and who have been in the majestic building can attest, it’s required some repairs and upgrades, like the ongoing work connected to a modern HVAC system.

Similarly, the government, both inside and symbolically represented by the building, stood solidly for decades. But it, too, is in need of upgrades and repairs before it begins to crumble like the first Capitol.

Those repairs and upgrades aren’t physical. Rather, they’ll have to come from the people of Nebraska and the policy makers they send to the Capitol to represent them and implement policies that, in McKelvie’s words “serve the needs of the state.”

The repairs will require some serious attitude adjustment, turning away from the toxic, often-partisan finger-pointing and culture war battles that consume much of contemporary lawmaking toward addressing the real needs and desires of the people, who, as a Lee Enterprises/Nebraska newspaper survey recently indicated have little to do with, say, illegal immigration and border security.

And they’ll need to improve the timely implementation of those policies rather than using administrative and bureaucratic delays to hold off popular programs, like Medicaid expansion which was approved by voters in 2018 but didn’t go into effect for two years.

The government repairs won’t be as easy as installing new ductwork or sealing joints on the building’s exterior. But they’re just as needed as the physical reconditioning so the Capitol can again live up to its lofty purpose of truly serving the needs of the state it symbolizes.

