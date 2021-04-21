Editorial, 4/22: Danek, Mayhew earn return to LPS board

The Lincoln Public Schools Board of Education has had to juggle the short-term but massive impact of a pandemic while positioning an enormous school district for growth and a bright future.

The last year has been hard and high-profile, and it brought out challengers for two board members running for re-election. But in both northeast Lincoln's District 1 and southwest's District 7, the incumbents earn the Journal Star editorial board's endorsements.

Kathy Danek and Don Mayhew have each served for two decades on the board. Both bring valuable experience and, as was evident in their interviews, enthusiasm and passion for the unpaid but time-consuming work.

Any governmental body that spends tax dollars will be looked at by some with a critical eye -- that's what accountability is all about -- but Danek, Mayhew and the rest of the board members have been thoughtful and careful with their financial responsibilities, as is evident by the passage of bond issues to finance improvements and growth.