Editorial, 4/22: Danek, Mayhew earn return to LPS board

The Lincoln Public Schools Board of Education has had to juggle the short-term but massive impact of a pandemic while positioning an enormous school district for growth and a bright future.
The last year has been hard and high-profile, and it brought out challengers for two board members running for re-election. But in both northeast Lincoln's District 1 and southwest's District 7, the incumbents earn the Journal Star editorial board's endorsements.
Kathy Danek and Don Mayhew have each served for two decades on the board. Both bring valuable experience and, as was evident in their interviews, enthusiasm and passion for the unpaid but time-consuming work.
Any governmental body that spends tax dollars will be looked at by some with a critical eye -- that's what accountability is all about -- but Danek, Mayhew and the rest of the board members have been thoughtful and careful with their financial responsibilities, as is evident by the passage of bond issues to finance improvements and growth.
Both Danek and Mayhew are grounded in the realities of helping to set policy amid a pandemic and an ever-evolving discussion of public school funding on the state level. Pragmatism aside, though, both Danek and Mayhew speak of their board work as a higher calling, education as an investment in our community and opportunity as being something that must be accessible to all students in the district.
Christina Campbell is running against Danek, and Michael Patestas is challenging Mayhew.
Unopposed in their re-election efforts are Barb Baier in District 3. northwest Lincoln, and Lanny Boswell in District 5, which covers southeast Lincoln.
Young embraced change while providing stability
There's a framed quote on the wall of Scott Young's office at the Food Bank of Lincoln that -- at first glance -- serves as a contradiction to Young's second act.
"Change. There is nothing permanent but change."
The former drive-time morning radio host was quick to embrace a change in careers 20 years ago when the Food Bank was in need of a new leader and a new direction.
And yet, over the years, the change he espoused did the exact opposite by instead creating stability and something that could be counted on each day.
Twenty years later, Young, the longest-serving executive director in the Food Bank's 37-year history, enters his final week on the job.
In 2001, he took over an organization that did its best to serve Lincoln, but didn't have the resources to extend that footprint beyond the city limits. Today, the Food Bank serves 16 southeast Nebraska counties.
Young brought in new ideas, none more popular than the Empty Bowls for Hunger fundraiser, which over the years has raised thousands of dollars to feed the cause.
And with mere days to go, the time for thanking Young for his 20 years of service to those he personally impacted is long overdue. His commitment to Lincoln, as it turns out, proved to be the positive change his wall quote advertised all along.