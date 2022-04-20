Editorial, 4/21: School district makes a push toward long-term equity

Steve Joel often speaks ambitiously about equity and the quest to achieve it in Lincoln Public Schools.

The longtime superintendent is retiring in June -- he's passing the baton to Paul Gausman, who will inherit a school district that has rebounded nicely from two COVID-challenged years, while taking over a vision for the future that will feature a laser focus on equity.

LPS officials last week presented an enterprising plan to the Lincoln school board as a way to narrow key district disparities over the next five years.

Journal Star education reporter Zach Hammack wrote that the plan, which began taking shape last summer, is moving forward as part of a new five-year strategic planning process that will be implemented this summer.

We trust that Gausman understands the importance of this initiative, which has been dubbed the All Means All Action Plan. This is a community task that charges everyone -- from the superintendent of schools to every taxpaying citizen -- with some level of responsibility.

The committee put forth four equity goals that aim to close gaps based on race in four distinct areas: The graduation rate, student behavior, honors course enrollment and hiring of certificated staff.

We wholeheartedly endorse the 36-page document, which could be called a blueprint for the future.

Now that the work has been put into stating the goals, the real challenge comes in implementing them. Closing the gaps on important issues like graduation rate should be considered essential.

LPS' four-year graduation rate dropped slightly last year to 81.9%, down from the 83.6% rate in 2018-19 that the district used as a pre-pandemic baseline in the report.

Disparities also persisted. In the 2020-21 school year, 85.8% of white students graduated in four years. That's higher than their peers who are Black (64.9%), Hispanic (72.2%), Native (52.6%) and mixed race (71.3%). Only Asian students had a higher graduation rate at 92.5%.

"Ideally, there shouldn't be disparities," said Pat Hunter-Pirtle, director of secondary education and committee co-chair. "That might be somewhat pie in the sky, but there shouldn't."

The goal is to cut the difference between the all-student graduation rate and all subgroups by 50%, meaning the target for nonwhite student groups would be anywhere from 76% to 80%.

Graduating students seemingly becomes an easier task if the disparity in suspension rates between white students and students of color can be narrowed.

Meanwhile, hiring a more diverse staff might incentivize more students to consider higher education and possible careers in education.

Change won't happen overnight, committee members say, but the work needs to continue toward the achieved goals. When that happens, in time, there will be measurable progress.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0