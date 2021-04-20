Editorial, 4/21: Lincoln needs experience in upcoming city council election

Abraham Lincoln mused during his reelection campaign that one shouldn’t switch horses midstream, turning a common joke of the time into a metaphor that lives on to this day.

As the 16th president sought a second term in 1864, he led a country in crisis at a crossroads during the Civil War, but his message was clear: In troubled times, stick with trusted leadership experience.

Nearly 160 years later, in a city that proudly bears his name, his words remain true for the City Council election being conducted in the wake of a global pandemic and widespread protests against racial injustice.

After interviewing all six candidates for the three open at-large seats, the Journal Star editorial board believes the incumbents have all done a job worthy of keeping their seats.

Roy Christensen, seeking his third four-year term, has a depth of knowledge about Lincoln’s city government. In his impressive interview, he discussed specifics about a variety of plans – ranging from increasing the number of officers in the Lincoln Police Department to reducing Salt Creek flooding – and he’s never shied away from voting his beliefs, which blend conservatism and libertarianism.