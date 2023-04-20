On May 2, four Lincoln City Council members will be elected by district and two members of the Lincoln Airport Authority will be chosen by voters across the city.

The Journal Star editorial board today is offering our endorsements for the four council races and the airport contest, hoping to prompt even more community discussion.

For City Council:

In District 1, northeast Lincoln, We endorse incumbent James Michael Bowers. In his four years on the council he has been prolific and effective, getting dozens of measures passed to protect citizens during the pandemic, including a ban on price-gouging, and improving the lives of under-represented Lincolnites, like securing funding for accessible playground equipment in Mahoney Park. Endorsed by police and firefighters, Bowers has been a strong advocate for public safety, his district and LGBTQ citizens.

In District 2, south Lincoln, we support Bailey Feit. An educator who now works as an early college and career STEM pathways coordinator at Lincoln Northeast, Feit would bring the voices of students, young professionals and families to the council with an aim to provide future opportunities for all citizens, by supporting small business growth, development of affordable housing, veterans and anti-discrimination efforts. Energetic and enthusiastic, Feit is also committed to listening to her district constituents and attempting to find solutions to problems they want to bring to the council.

In District 3, covering southwest Lincoln, Justin Carlson gets our nod. Carlson, director of development at the University of Nebraska Foundation, will bring a lifetime of service to Lincoln to the council. A former member of the Parks and Rec Advisory Board, a past neighborhood association president and Lincoln High student councilman, Carlson’s agenda of creating strong neighborhoods, quality parks and economic vitality through workforce development is perfectly designed for Lincoln and his negotiation and consensus-building abilities will be valuable on the council.

In northwest Lincoln’s District 4, we endorse Wayne Reinwald. A retired business owner with long sales experience, Reinwald has recently moved into the Haymarket, the center of a rapidly developing downtown. He will bring the viewpoint of a downtown resident to the council along with prioritizing public safety, especially in his district, improving roads and cutting regulations to help create more affordable housing in the city.

For Lincoln Airport Authority:

Chris Stokes, an airline, military, corporate and general aviation pilot, has been associated with the Lincoln Airport for 35 years and now flies weekly from the airport commuting for his airline pilot work. He would bring his insider’s knowledge as to how airlines choose cities and work to get additional service to Lincoln, in part through in-person visits and lobbying of airline marketing departments. His business park priorities are cutting any regulations that might slow development and ensuring easy access to the area.

Chris Hove, a former naval aviator and banker, who served on the Airport Authority from 2007 to 2011, would return to the board with his financial and development skills, which will be of great use in the development of the industrial park around the airport and with a priority of increasing commercial flights by utilizing the funding authority provided under the state constitutional amendment passed by voters last year and aggressively encouraging use of existing flights by Lincolnites.

About our endorsements

As with all of our editorial board opinions, the endorsements don’t necessarily reflect the unanimous opinions of our members but rather a consensus. We arrive at them after candidate interviews, reviewing news stories and research. While we consider the board an advocate for the community, our endorsements, and all our opinions, are intended to initiate discussion.