Nebraska didn’t see much population growth from 2021 to 2022, adding just 4,400 people. But what little growth there was occurred in Lancaster, Douglas and Sarpy counties, -- the state's urban areas dominated by Lincoln, Omaha and its suburbs.

In fact, the three counties accounted for a total increase of 4,931 people, 500 more than the state as a whole, evidence that while the urban areas continue grow, albeit slowly, rural Nebraska, save for the counties closest to Lincoln and Omaha, like Saline and Otoe, continue to depopulate.

The small growth, about half the typical annual gain during the 2010s, reflects people moving out of the state post-pandemic, largely for jobs – outmigration in the state correlates directly with the unemployment rate, now at a historically low 2%.

Creating desirable 21st century jobs to keep people here or bring others to Nebraska needs to be a state priority, addressed by the private and public sectors, and supported by the Legislature.

And the urban area growth, which seems likely to continue, also should be accounted for in the Legislature, which has been gerrymandered in favor of rural areas.

Put simply, until new districts are drawn after the 2030, senators representing rural areas in and around Lancaster, Douglas and Sarpy counties should attempt to give their urban and suburban constituents effective representation.

A drop into the green

Last week, Lincoln’s COVID-19 risk dial dropped back to green for the first time in nearly a year – indicating that the risk of the virus spreading in the community is low.

That drop in the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department’s COVID monitoring tool happened the day after the national and public health emergencies for COVID-19 officially ended, three years and a month after those emergencies were declared.

Together, the green risk dial and closing of the emergencies can be seen as the end of the pandemic that upended life for everyone.

And it should also be a time for reflection on the tireless efforts of doctors, nurses and other health care workers who endured stress, and possible exposure, to treat those who contracted the virus as well as the efforts of health care officials, led locally by Health Department Director Pat Lopez, to protect the community and stem the spread of the virus.

COVID hasn’t disappeared. It will likely be with us indefinitely. So expect to get an annual shot, just like the flu.

But, to a large degree, we as a country, community, families and individuals have made it through the biggest health crisis in a century, allowing life to return to something like pre-COVID normal.