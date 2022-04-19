Editorial, 4/20: Allegations against Herbster make race even murkier

Serving in an elected office is a privilege -- one accorded by voters who deem a candidate worthy of the their -- and the public's -- trust.

Because of that trust, candidates rightly can be held to a higher standard -- for honesty, for integrity, for maturity and whatever other traits voters prioritize for themselves.

In an article last week, eight women told the Nebraska Examiner they had been inappropriately touched, groped or forceably kissed by Republican gubernatorial candidate Charles Herbster.

Seven of the women chose to remain anonymous. The eighth, Sen. Julie Slama, allowed her name to be used and had spoken about the incident -- without naming Herbster -- in a speech in the Legislature in March. The Examiner talked with witnesses of six of the incidents and spoke with people who had contact with the other two victims the same day they say the incidents occurred.

On a KFAB talk radio show, Herbster said, "I absolutely 100% deny these accusations, whatever person they are from ..." He and his backers question the timing of the allegations. And at least one Herbster supporter, former Omaha Mayor Hal Daub, wanted to see the dress Slama was wearing when she said Herbster put his hand up it. Slama obliged via social media, clearly making the point that the dress didn't matter.

Herbster and his backers are defiant. There's no indication he will remove himself from the race.

But accusations from eight women are very powerful. The reaction to Slama and the other women by Herbster's backers was sadly very predictable -- question everyone and everything except the actual person accused. It's a reaction that each woman saw coming -- and yet they came forward. That speaks volumes about their veracity.

If Herbster stays in the race, the question of his fitness for office will fall to the voters. Voters will decide how much weight to give these allegations. The millions who voted for President Trump, who is no stranger to such allegations, may have already provided a clue.

The Journal Star editorial board has already endorsed Sen. Brett Lindstrom. Herbster wasn’t our preferred GOP gubernatorial candidate, but these allegations are serious enough that we question his fitness for office.

Ultimately, though, voters get the candidates they deserve and the races they want. If substance, intellect and integrity is what we want, in a high-minded campaign that's about issues and ideas, then we're going to have to ask for it. We're going to have read beneath the headlines. We're going to have to study, be informed and ask smart questions until we get smart answers.

And then the devastating impact of sexual assault can truly be addressed -- to protect victims and stop the perpetrators -- without getting caught in the gears of politics.

