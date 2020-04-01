Editorial, 4/2: Right time for fresh start for State Fair

Second, board member Jeremy Jensen, one of the five board members losing on the split vote, has stated that there is a “coalition” of six board members who took part in “secret vote counting” regarding Cox’s termination prior to a canceled board meeting last month.

And Legacy Communications, which owns several Grand Island radio stations, sued last year over alleged violations of the open-meetings act, including not following the rules for the use of executive session.

Regardless of whether they are proved to the letter of the law, Jensen’s charges and the suit’s allegations make it imperative that the board operate with the utmost transparency -- if, for no other reason, than to restore its credibility to properly manage the fair.

It also must come up with a plan for future fair operations that is endorsed not only by a broad majority of board members, but by Nebraskans generally -- a task that could take some time.

With health and safety concerns from the novel coronavirus almost certain to continue into late August, when the 2020 fair is slated to begin, suspending the fair for a year could be a wise move on two fronts, preventing a return flare-up of the virus and allowing time for the fair to get its administrative house and finances in order.