Lincoln voters Tuesday can cast their ballots in the city’s primary election that will be the first step to adding at least three new City Council members, at least one new member of the Lincoln Board of Education and determine who will be mayor for the next four years.

If history is any indicator, and in voting behavior it usually is, the overwhelming majority of those eligible to vote Tuesday won’t do so.

Two years ago, just 25% of voters cast ballots in the city primary. In 2019, which had a three-way race for mayor, 31% of registered voters went to the polls. And in the previous mayoral primary in 2015, the number was 25%

In something of a stark contrast, some 42% of voters turned out in the 2020 primary, the last presidential year, even though both the Republican and Democratic nominations had been settled.

That’s, perhaps, evidence that beyond complaining about streets and property taxes, most Lincolnites don’t pay enough attention to city government to get them to take the time to examine the candidates and their positions and vote.

Yet they cast ballots in presidential elections, even though local elections have far more effect on day-to-day life in the city than almost anything that comes out of Washington, D.C.

To that end, voters have a plethora of choices on Tuesday’s ballot.

Two of the three candidates for mayor – incumbent Leirion Gaylor Baird, Sen. Suzanne Geist or Stan Parker – will advance to the May general election.

Four candidates are vying for two general election slots in City Council District 2, in southeast Lincoln and in northwest’s District 4. The other two races have only two candidates.

All six candidates for three school board seats will advance to the general election as well, while one of the five candidates who has filed for two open seats on the Lincoln Airport Authority will be eliminated by the outcome of Tuesday’s vote.

Because of the compressed time between the primary and general elections, and the number of races in which both candidates will advance to the May election, the Journal Star editorial board has not made primary election endorsements. We will make endorsements prior to the general election.

In the meantime, we simply would urge voters to go to the polls Tuesday – hopefully those who received mail-in ballots have already sent them to the Lancaster County Election Commissioners office.

More voices and more voters make for a more representative government and a brighter future for the place that’s home to 100% of those eligible to exercise their voting right and civic voice.