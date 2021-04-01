Editorial, 4/2: Airport upgrade will ensure bright future

To pay for the expansion, the Airport Authority plans to use its property tax authority for the first time since 1986, issuing $56 million in bonds and paying them off with the property tax receipts.

The board plans to use half its available levy, or 1.75 cents per $100 of assessed property valuation. At that rate, the owner of a home valued at $200,000 would pay $35 a year for about 15 years.

While no one likes property taxes, $35 a year is about half the cost of driving to and from Omaha and parking for a few days to fly out of Eppley Airfield.

And it is, in large part, competition with Omaha -- and to a lesser extent Grand Island -- for leisure travelers that is pushing the much-needed modernization of the airport, a first step toward getting people, in the Foo Fighters’ words, to “Learn to Fly” out of Lincoln, which, we hope will offer more flights at costs comparable with those from Omaha.

The expansion alone may not be a "Field of Dreams" situation: If you build it, they will come. But it is nearly certain that if you don’t build it, they -- new airlines and passengers -- won’t come.

That makes the project necessary and important for the future of Lincoln and well worth the investment of the tax dollars.

