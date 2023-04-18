Anyone who's walked to an event at Pinnacle Bank Arena from a restaurant or parking space to the south or east has probably said it. Or at least thought it.

Couldn't the space taken up by that big Post Office building be put to better use?

Couldn't it become something that does a better job of complementing all the other hospitality-related destinations nearby?

The answers are yes and yes. But there's a big "but," too.

At least for now the U.S. Postal Service isn't interested in selling.

That point was driven home again last week when U.S. Rep. Mike Flood called a news conference after a meeting with Lincoln Postmaster Kerry Kowalski was canceled.

In truth, a decision about the sale of the property is more likely to be made in Washington, D.C., than Lincoln. And Flood probably knows that.

But his efforts last week at least served to keep the pressure on. This is a conversation worth continuing.

As Flood noted, it's unlikely that a decision could come fast enough for the site to become home to a convention center, the planning for which is gaining steam among city, state and business leaders.

But just because that ship might've sailed doesn't mean we shouldn't be ready for the next one.

That high profile spot could have a much greater economic and quality-of-life impact for Lincoln in any number incarnations. And any of a number of incarnations would put the high-value spot on the tax rolls.

Beyond that, the post office and its patrons could benefit from a new space in a new place -- a spot that's configured to reflect how the work of the postal service has changed, a spot that's easier to get into and out of for carriers and customers, a spot that's less expensive to own and maintain.

There's a compelling case for the U.S. Postal Service to move -- for its own good and the good of the city. The postal service may have a compelling case of its own for not appearing interested in a move. It would help to hear more about that.

Congressman Flood was unlikely to learn much from his canceled meeting last week, and he was unlikely to make substantive progress with his appearance in front of the building.

But he's right to keep this a higher-profile issue. There are a lot of benefits for Lincoln and its residents if we can, in Flood's words, "start the conversation."