Editorial, 4/19: Football is big business for Lincoln, university

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Football is huge in Nebraska, drawing 90,000 people to Memorial Stadium each time the Huskers take the field, bringing thousands more who couldn’t get into a mecca of college football to TV sets across the country and engaging a worldwide fan base.

It’s even bigger in the Nebraska Athletic Department -- “the engine that pulls the train,” in the words of Athletic Director Bill Moos. And, as the Journal Star’s Parker Gabriel reports, that train is running financially with the best in the nation.

In 2019, Nebraska reported more than $136 million in revenue to the NCAA. Of that, the money-printing machine that is Husker football brought in $96 million -- 71% of the total.

Football, which had expenses of $36 million, turned a "profit" of $59.7 million -- more than enough to pay for all of the “non-revenue” sports. Other than football, only men’s basketball, with $5.9 million in profit and volleyball, which, with beach volleyball costs included, essentially broke even, paid for themselves in 2019. The other 20 varsity sports combined to lose $21.7 million.

Deducting salaries and expenses, the athletic department turned a $12 million profit. That allowed NU athletics to give $10.2 million to the academic side of the university, twice the 2018 amount.