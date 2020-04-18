Editorial, 4/19: Football is big business for Lincoln, university

Football is huge in Nebraska, drawing 90,000 people to Memorial Stadium each time the Huskers take the field, bringing thousands more who couldn’t get into a mecca of college football to TV sets across the country and engaging a worldwide fan base.
It’s even bigger in the Nebraska Athletic Department -- “the engine that pulls the train,” in the words of Athletic Director Bill Moos. And, as the Journal Star’s Parker Gabriel reports, that train is running financially with the best in the nation.
In 2019, Nebraska reported more than $136 million in revenue to the NCAA. Of that, the money-printing machine that is Husker football brought in $96 million -- 71% of the total.
Football, which had expenses of $36 million, turned a "profit" of $59.7 million -- more than enough to pay for all of the “non-revenue” sports. Other than football, only men’s basketball, with $5.9 million in profit and volleyball, which, with beach volleyball costs included, essentially broke even, paid for themselves in 2019. The other 20 varsity sports combined to lose $21.7 million.
Deducting salaries and expenses, the athletic department turned a $12 million profit. That allowed NU athletics to give $10.2 million to the academic side of the university, twice the 2018 amount.
Though some complain about the money spent on a sport, that contribution, particularly valuable in a time in which the university has to deal with state budget cuts, is a rarity. The vast majority of athletic departments are funded by either student fees or the school’s general funds, with only a handful giving money to the school.
Those football-driven finances alone make investments in the program smart business, be it salaries to compensate top-level coaches, recruiting costs, food-and-nutrition programs for the athletes or the donor driven projects like the new $155 million football training complex.
In ordinary times, that financial picture would be expected to be equally rosy in years to come. But Nebraska Athletics funding is, like most of the rest of society, threatened by the coronavirus.
But losses could be dramatic if the football season is canceled, truncated or played without fans in the stadium.
Each game at Memorial Stadium generates about $5 million from ticket and concession sales. If the nonconference slate of three games was cancelled, Nebraska would lose $15 million to $20 million before any deductions from the Big Ten, television-driven payouts, which bring in $54 million a year.
Canceling the season, and if that occurs, likely the first half of the basketball season, would create a financial meltdown, crushing the athletic department’s ability to operate along with the passion of fans.
Moos has expressed confidence that football will be played this season, a hope that is shared by the Journal Star editorial board and nearly all Nebraskans. For football is truly huge here, on the field and in the bank.
