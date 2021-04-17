Editorial, 4/18: Migrant kids are people, too, not just political pawns

Given that track record, Nebraska could have perhaps benefited from additional federal funds for residential group or foster homes, which, despite their flaws, would mark an improvement over temporary holding facilities for these kids during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regardless of where they were born and where they call home, children are children. They deserve the best we can offer; all those fortunate enough to be born as Nebraskans or Americans, of all political persuasions, should be able to agree on this.

Experts say Biden’s more lenient stance than his predecessor has certainly inspired some journeys, but they also attribute a seasonal surge, violence and natural disasters in their home countries as prompting many children to undertake an unthinkable trip – alone and out of desperation.

In allowing unaccompanied children to remain in the U.S. while awaiting immigration court proceedings to which they’re entitled, the Biden administration has reversed the Trump administration position of immediately sending them back to wherever home is. Given the danger of that journey and whatever conditions these kids are escaping, the decision makes sense on humanitarian grounds.