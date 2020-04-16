Editorial, 4/17: Virus should lead senators to take new look at taxes

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

While property tax relief for Nebraska’s farmers and ranchers remains sorely needed, the coronavirus has very likely killed the bill that has, for months, been the focus of the Legislature’s property tax relief efforts.

An amendment to LB1106 from Sen. Lou Ann Linehan, the bill’s primary sponsor, proposes that $120 million received by the state from income and sales taxes be diverted to schools to reduce property taxes.

With the unprecedented instant drop in economic activity and the accompanying record increase in unemployment filings triggered by the virus, state tax receipts will be significantly lower than anticipated for at least three months and, realistically, far more.

That, put simply, means that the state will not have sufficient income to fund the property tax relief proposal without decimating the remainder of the discretionary budget -- the part that funds the University of Nebraska and state agencies, whose services will be needed in the upcoming recovery.

With economists predicting that the coronavirus shutdown has pushed the national economy into a recession that could very well be deep and long, the long-term spending envisioned in the bill, some $680 million over three years is also unlikely to be available.