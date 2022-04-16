Editorial, 4/17: Inaction on justice reform will be costly for state

The Legislature, once again, failed to address the state’s most pressing problem when it killed LB920, a bill aimed at cutting Nebraska’s nation-leading prison growth and overcrowding.

The bill, which was based on a data-driven study led by the Crime and Justice Institute, which resulted in 21 proposals for reform, 17 of which received consensus support from the study panel of lawmakers, the administration of Gov. Pete Ricketts and the state’s court system.

Taken as a whole, the proposal would have cut the state’s inmate growth, reducing Nebraska’s 2030 prison headcount by 1,000 from the current projections.

But its intent to cap minimum sentences to provide incarcerated people more time on parole supervision, make possession of very small amounts of drugs a misdemeanor and set standards for when judges would sentence those convicted of more than one crime to consecutive sentences garnered opposition from law enforcement and conservative senators waving the "soft on crime” flag.

Instead, Lincoln Sen. Suzanne Geist offered a proposal that included the 17 unanimously approved initiatives. But her plan would have only reduced the current project by no more than 150, essentially doing nothing to seriously address overcrowding.

Much of LB920’s failure, in fact, lies at the feet of Geist, who led the filibuster effort and refused to allow first-round passage of the bill to create time for more negotiations between senators and with Ricketts, who opposed the sentencing measures.

Given the spirit of cooperation — Ricketts had agreed to talk about the sentencing measures — the negotiations could have resulted in the passage of a compromise bill in the Legislature’s final days.

It also appears that the rejection of LB920 will turn out to be one of the most expensive, short-sighted votes in the Legislature’s history.

With the state projected to add 1,300 more people to its incarcerated population of 5,500 between now and 2030, the state will have to build not one new $270-million-plus prison, as Ricketts has proposed, but two.

“Why don’t you stand up and say I’m for two prisons,” a frustrated Sen. Steve Lathrop, LB920’s primary sponsor, asked during the debate.

There were, of course, no claims of favoring two prisons. Nor, because of the intransigent opponents, was there an effective effort at negotiations on or off the legislative floor that might have resulted in a significant cut in the number of those in and going to prison.

Instead, the filibustering senators, including Sens. Mike Hilgers and Rob Clements, who represent Lancaster County, again kicked the can down the road, with Geist promising to address the issue again next year.

But with the likelihood of an even more conservative Legislature in 2023, this rejection may well have killed the opportunity for meaningful prison reform — unless it is ordered by courts in future cases.

And, that failure to address prison reform will cost taxpayers more than $270 million, as the Legislature apparently aims to do the impossible and build its way out of the corrections crisis.

