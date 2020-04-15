Editorial, 4/16: Postal Service needs action to be saved

The United States Postal Service has been on the ropes for a while, struggling with financial crises. The drop-off of business amid the coronavirus pandemic could be a fatal blow. That’s why quick action is necessary.
First, a little civics lesson: The postal service was authorized in the Constitution and established as an agency within the executive branch of the federal government under President George Washington. While it operates as an independent business, it does so with the mandate to offer service at a uniform price and quality to all regardless of geography. That means it has to cost the same to mail a letter from Cheyenne to Chadron as it does from Chicago to Shreveport. You can see one problem.
Email and the internet contributed to the postal service’s woes, decreasing the volume of business. At the same time, the post office, with its mission to serve everyone everywhere, is frequently used by other couriers to get packages on the last legs of their journey to expensive-to-reach rural areas.
Then in 2006 came the Postal Accountability and Enhancement Act, which forced the service to pay between $5.4 billion and $5.8 billion annually through 2016 to get out in front of expected payments for its retiree health benefits fund.
The recession in 2008 was another body blow. And now, a pandemic.
President Trump, according to a Washington Post report, threatened to veto the $2 trillion coronavirus aid package if it contained any bailout money for a postal service he’s been interested in privatizing. The final legislation contained $10 billion in the form of a loan.
The loan – not a handout – might solve an immediate problem. But as long as the service is forced to pre-fund its retiree health benefits five decades out, its biggest headache isn’t going away.
To that end, the U.S. House of Representatives has passed the USPS Fairness Act, which repeals the requirement that it prepay for future retirement benefits. Recognizing the importance of the postal service to rural areas, Nebraska Reps. Jeff Fortenberry, Don Bacon and Adrian Smith all supported the measure.
An identical bill awaits action in the Senate. It has co-sponsors from both parties, and we urge Sens. Deb Fischer and Ben Sasse to support the bill.
Privatization isn’t the answer. It would only hurt rural America, where service would be more expensive or less dependable as the business model evolved to something with a bigger profit margin.
The Postal Service has already made deep cuts and may need more. It will have to innovate to stay relevant and profitable. But it doesn’t have to be a cash cow. It just needs to be solvent … and to serve all parts of this nation.
