Editorial, 4/16: Postal Service needs action to be saved

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The United States Postal Service has been on the ropes for a while, struggling with financial crises. The drop-off of business amid the coronavirus pandemic could be a fatal blow. That’s why quick action is necessary.

First, a little civics lesson: The postal service was authorized in the Constitution and established as an agency within the executive branch of the federal government under President George Washington. While it operates as an independent business, it does so with the mandate to offer service at a uniform price and quality to all regardless of geography. That means it has to cost the same to mail a letter from Cheyenne to Chadron as it does from Chicago to Shreveport. You can see one problem.

Email and the internet contributed to the postal service’s woes, decreasing the volume of business. At the same time, the post office, with its mission to serve everyone everywhere, is frequently used by other couriers to get packages on the last legs of their journey to expensive-to-reach rural areas.

Then in 2006 came the Postal Accountability and Enhancement Act, which forced the service to pay between $5.4 billion and $5.8 billion annually through 2016 to get out in front of expected payments for its retiree health benefits fund.

The recession in 2008 was another body blow. And now, a pandemic.