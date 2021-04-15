Editorial, 4/16: New schools should have names unique to Lincoln

Nebraska already has two Northwest high schools -- in Omaha and Grand Island -- and Lincoln wants to make it three.

It's being recommended as the new name for Lincoln's seventh high school, being built near Northwest 48th and West Holdrege streets.

The name proposed by a Lincoln Public Schools committee shows it's time to retire the compass. Instead, in walking with tradition – but not in lockstep fashion – the best names among the finalists for the new schools are uniquely Lincoln: Air Park for the northwest site and Saltillo for the southeast site.

Air Park is a clearly defined and growing area, though rather isolated from the rest of Lincoln by the airport. However, the history of the former Lincoln Air Force Base and the sense of community in northwest Lincoln make Air Park a unique choice.

Saltillo, meanwhile, is a lesser-known story. The former town site, founded south of Lincoln by pioneers, took its name from a Mexican city, supposedly as an homage to nearby Salt Creek and saline wetlands. Even though the town is long gone, its name lives on in southern Lancaster County.

No doubt some will clamor for uniformity. It's why Northwest was chosen and why South remains a possibility for the other new school to be built near 70th Street and Saltillo Road.