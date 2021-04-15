Editorial, 4/16: New schools should have names unique to Lincoln

Nebraska already has two Northwest high schools -- in Omaha and Grand Island -- and Lincoln wants to make it three.
It's being recommended as the new name for Lincoln's seventh high school, being built near Northwest 48th and West Holdrege streets.
The name proposed by a Lincoln Public Schools committee shows it's time to retire the compass. Instead, in walking with tradition – but not in lockstep fashion – the best names among the finalists for the new schools are uniquely Lincoln: Air Park for the northwest site and Saltillo for the southeast site.
Air Park is a clearly defined and growing area, though rather isolated from the rest of Lincoln by the airport. However, the history of the former Lincoln Air Force Base and the sense of community in northwest Lincoln make Air Park a unique choice.
Saltillo, meanwhile, is a lesser-known story. The former town site, founded south of Lincoln by pioneers, took its name from a Mexican city, supposedly as an homage to nearby Salt Creek and saline wetlands. Even though the town is long gone, its name lives on in southern Lancaster County.
No doubt some will clamor for uniformity. It's why Northwest was chosen and why South remains a possibility for the other new school to be built near 70th Street and Saltillo Road.
But, if LPS were to choose South and the city’s southward growth continues, it would be out of cardinal directions, with Southwest and Southeast already in use (not to mention South being much farther southeast than Southeast). Plus, Lincoln is likely to need more high schools in the future and would at some point exhaust all sensible directional names.
Furthermore, none of Lincoln's existing directional high school names are repeated nowhere else among their Class A competition.
(That’s yet another reason the name North Star was a stroke of a genius, in addition to the obvious symbolism of a celestial guide illuminating the way forward.)
However, the district’s naming committee has made one excellent recommendation for the new elementary school that will be built near 102nd and Holdrege streets.
Ada Robinson taught for more than three decades at Clinton Elementary in central Lincoln and a substitute for many more, and her legacy of service has lasted longer than her tenure in the classroom, as the letters and testimony in support of her nomination attest. Naming a school after a Black teacher of her stature is a worthy honor.
Several other worthy finalists included other teachers, administrators and civil rights leaders, and many will likely be at the front of the line for Lincoln’s next elementary school. But allowing someone as impactful as Robinson the privilege of seeing a school named after herself is a joy few ever experience.
One common thread links Ada Robinson with the names Air Park and Saltillo: All are stories that are uniquely Lincoln.
That history should be embraced as LPS determines what to christen its newest schools.