One younger City Council candidate told editorial board members that he is often in meetings and forums where baby boomers and Generation Xers expound on what members of Generation Z are thinking about social and political issues and why they choose where to live and work.

And, not surprisingly, most of the time, he said, those “olds” don’t really know what young people are thinking and often are folding what they believe about the 25-and-under generation into their own political agendas.

That’s precisely the case in the Nebraska Legislature this session, where Sen. LouAnn Linehan and other proponents have cited the necessity of cutting income tax rates in order to keep and attract young people to the state.

In fact, taxes are, at best, a primary factor for about 10% of the young people who leave Nebraska, a number derived from a survey conducted by the University of Nebraska at Omaha’s Center for Public Affairs Research.

The center’s director, Josie Schafer, drawing on a U.S. Census and Labor Bureau survey, says a “new job or job transfer is the overwhelming response" to why young people leave the state.

That would imply that job creation and economic development, not tax rate cuts, should be the state’s priorities to stop the brain drain, both from Nebraska as a whole and from rural areas of the state where young people leave for college and never return after getting the degrees that will be needed for some 65% of jobs by 2030.

The UNO survey of 500 young Nebraskans who have left the state found 47% ranked the values or culture of a new community as a very important factor in their decisions about where to live.

The culture wars dominating the Legislature and framed largely by Republican-led bills, will, inadvertently, undo any good tax cuts might yield in terms of keeping young people in Nebraska.

National surveys indicate that those under 25 overwhelming support abortion rights, oppose the anti-trans efforts and want to ban assault weapons and enact sensible gun control measures, like universal background checks and red flag laws.

The Legislature is now considering an abortion ban and bills that restrict care for transgender youth and allow permitless concealed carry of firearms, the opposite of gun control.

By its June adjournment, the Legislature may not have approved any of those bills that have consumed debate for the bulk of the session.

But simply by bringing them up and making them the focus of attention, many lawmakers are both pushing young people out of the state and making Nebraska less attractive to those who might be considering moving here.