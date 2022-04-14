Editorial, 4/15: Strong field of candidates in legislative races in districts 2, 26 and 46

Three Southeast Nebraska legislative districts – Districts 2, 26 and 46 – have primary ballots with at least three candidates this spring.

In District 2, which, after redistricting, now includes a slice of eastern Lancaster County, the Journal Star editorial board endorses Janet Chung and Sen. Rob Clements.

Chung, a longtime Lincoln Electric System employee, would bring her experience implementing direct-to-the-household public power programs and record of service with Leadership Lincoln, the Bryan Medical Center Board, Asian Cultural and Community Center and other community groups to the Legislature, where she would focus on public education and job creation.

Clements, who was appointed to the seat by Gov. Pete Ricketts in 2017, has represented the rural district with a strong conservative voice during his time in the Legislature. Clements was unable to meet with the editorial board, but is receiving an endorsement for him to stand for re-election in the fall.

Sarah Slattery and Skyler Windham are also on the District 2 ballot.

In District 26, the Journal Star editorial board endorses George Dungan III and Russ Barger to move on to November.

Dungan, a Lancaster County public defender, is well prepared for legislative service, will prioritize jobs, affordable health care, public education and work to reduce crime and incarceration through education, mental health services and problem solving courts

Barger, a former assistant attorney general and member of the Lower Platte South NRD board, provides a more conservative option, emphasizing tax reduction while working for improvements to the northeast Lincoln district.

Also on the District 26 ballot are Bob Van Valkenburg and Larry Weixelman.

In District 46, the Journal Star editorial board endorses James Michael Bowers and Danielle Conrad.

Conrad, who ably represented the district for eight years before being term limited in 2014, would bring much needed experience back to the Legislature along with her knowledge of work and on the state’s correction crisis

Lincoln City Councilman Bowers has a long list of accomplishments for his district and the city in just two years on the council. The school social worker would prioritize public education, access to health care and aid for working families.

James Harrold, a Libertarian, has a strong set of ideas and belief in tax relief, but lacks the experience of Conrad and Bowers.

