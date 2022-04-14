Editorial, 4/15: Schorr earns endorsement County Commission District 3 endorsement

District 3 has the only competitive primary for the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners and because no Democrat has filed for the race, the winner in May’s election will almost certainly take the seat in November.

In that Republican primary, the Journal Star editorial board endorses incumbent Deb Schorr. Schorr has brought a common sense, conservative voice to the board for 20 years and has the invaluable experience needed to address the ongoing challenges of property tax relief, infrastructure financing and workforce development.

Also are the ballot are former Lincoln Board of Education member Matt Schulte and Panama Mayor Travis Filing. Both have solid track records of public service and bring different perspectives, but Schorr has been doing the job.

