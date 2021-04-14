Editorial, 4/15: Lincoln Airport Authority endorsements and another bowling crown

But Olsson and Behmer stand out for their enthusiasm for Lincoln and what the airport can bring to the community as it embarks on a transformational project.

Huskers win eighth NCAA bowling crown

With all due respect to Scott Frost, Bob Devaney and Dr. Tom, the University of Nebraska is no longer just a football school.

The mantle has been quietly passed to Nebraska's bowling team, which on Saturday won its sixth NCAA championship since 2004 -- and eighth overall.

Keep in mind that women's bowling only became a varsity sport in 1997. Eight national crowns in 24 years lays claim to a very special kind of dominance.

And it couldn't have come at a better time, said coach Paul Klempa.

"Our athletic program really needed this, and we are proud to bring it home," he said after the Huskers defeated Arkansas State in the championship match.

Championships are sometimes contagious -- and maybe this bowling team has started something special here in Lincoln.

The Huskers volleyball team is set to start what many believe could be a deep run in the NCAA tournament that gets underway this week in Omaha.