Editorial, 4/15: Lincoln Airport Authority endorsements and another bowling crown

The Lincoln community recently got a $50 million reminder of the importance of the Airport Authority. The authority – which has used its power to tax sparingly – approved a major renovation and expansion that will cost $35 annually on a home valued at $200,000.
While it doesn’t grab a lot of headlines, the Airport Authority oversees an operation that has a huge impact on Lincoln’s economy and its competitiveness.
That’s why it matters who voters pick May 4 to fill two seats on the five-member board.
Of the four candidates on the ballot, John Olsson and Nicki Behmer earn the Journal Star editorial board's endorsement.
Olsson, a licensed pilot and professional engineer, brings a passion for aviation and a knowledge of infrastructure projects to the position. Behmer, a Realtor, is a local business owner and has served on a variety of boards, broadening her contacts in Lincoln.
Both bring useful experience, a positive outlook and a desire to expand service and industrial opportunities at the 5,500-acre airport complex.
Tracy Refior and Jason Krueger are also running.
All four candidates emphasized luring more airlines to Lincoln and getting airfares closer into line with flights out of Omaha. Refior urged a focus on more effective negotiations and a businesslike approach. Krueger’s emphasis was transparency in authority actions. Both have good points.
But Olsson and Behmer stand out for their enthusiasm for Lincoln and what the airport can bring to the community as it embarks on a transformational project.
Huskers win eighth NCAA bowling crown
With all due respect to Scott Frost, Bob Devaney and Dr. Tom, the University of Nebraska is no longer just a football school.
The mantle has been quietly passed to Nebraska's bowling team, which on Saturday won its sixth NCAA championship since 2004 -- and eighth overall.
Keep in mind that women's bowling only became a varsity sport in 1997. Eight national crowns in 24 years lays claim to a very special kind of dominance.
And it couldn't have come at a better time, said coach Paul Klempa.
"Our athletic program really needed this, and we are proud to bring it home," he said after the Huskers defeated Arkansas State in the championship match.
Championships are sometimes contagious -- and maybe this bowling team has started something special here in Lincoln.
The Huskers volleyball team is set to start what many believe could be a deep run in the NCAA tournament that gets underway this week in Omaha.
Meanwhile, NU's baseball team has a slim lead over Michigan in the Big Ten Conference and is vying for its first conference crown since 2017 after taking two of three games from Maryland over the weekend.
And two weeks from the annual spring football game, Nebraska's most visible program is going through spring practices with something to prove in Frost's fourth season.
Even if Frost's team may not yet have a national championship, one could hope it goes bowling (of a different kind) in 2021.
Regardless, none of those storied programs have earned the number of titles as the Husker bowlers, whose latest triumph deserves recognition and applause.