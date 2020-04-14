Editorial, 4/15: How we come out of this pandemic is the real challenge

Sometimes, when we think we see a light at the end of the tunnel, there's an inclination to ease up, to breathe a sigh of relief. But you're still in a tunnel.
There may be isolated, hopeful signs the COVID-19 curve is starting to bend down in places in parts of the country.
But Nebraska and most of the nation remain in the darkness of uncertainty as we battle the coronavirus.
We've done well as a community and a country over the last four weeks.
We're being vigilant about social distancing and have avoided large gatherings enough to dramatically decrease the number of people that were originally forecast to die in this pandemic. We’re flattening the curve.
It would be a shame for all of it to go to waste because we jumped the gun in assuming -- hoping -- that everything is better when the truth is we don't -- and can't -- know for sure.
Therein lies the challenge: Exterminating a highly contagious virus without completely killing our economy. But how many intense, three-week hospital stays can our health care system -- and private providers -- absorb? There are steep costs for acting too hastily and not hastily enough.
Last week's unemployment numbers show that 16.8 million Americans, including more than 67,000 in Nebraska, have lost their jobs in the last three weeks.
That's staggering. Every one of those lost jobs represents a life and family that has been impacted.
Without completely shutting down Nebraska, Gov. Pete Ricketts has put in place measures that kept us home and safe by putting shackles on businesses -- big and small -- statewide. Undeniably pro-business, Ricketts is promoting caution through his directives.
Our fidelity to them, our support of each other and support of local business are what will pull us from this situation.
We just need to know when. When will we know it's safe to come out? When will people be able to return to work? When can we take in a movie, a ballgame or grab a beer at the local tavern? And when can we get haircuts again?
Those are tricky questions regarding things we used to take for granted. Someday soon, maybe this ordeal will give us a new appreciation for those overlooked freedoms.
We're much wiser than we were weeks ago, but we still haven't contained the virus here or anywhere. The data will tell us when we have. In the meantime, we can't act too rashly and risk another outbreak.
When Nebraska and the nation reopen for business is as much about personal responsibility as it is public policy. Let's all do our part, because we're still very much in a tunnel and very much in the dark.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.