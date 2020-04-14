Editorial, 4/15: How we come out of this pandemic is the real challenge

That's staggering. Every one of those lost jobs represents a life and family that has been impacted.

Without completely shutting down Nebraska, Gov. Pete Ricketts has put in place measures that kept us home and safe by putting shackles on businesses -- big and small -- statewide. Undeniably pro-business, Ricketts is promoting caution through his directives.

Our fidelity to them, our support of each other and support of local business are what will pull us from this situation.

We just need to know when. When will we know it's safe to come out? When will people be able to return to work? When can we take in a movie, a ballgame or grab a beer at the local tavern? And when can we get haircuts again?

Those are tricky questions regarding things we used to take for granted. Someday soon, maybe this ordeal will give us a new appreciation for those overlooked freedoms.

We're much wiser than we were weeks ago, but we still haven't contained the virus here or anywhere. The data will tell us when we have. In the meantime, we can't act too rashly and risk another outbreak.

When Nebraska and the nation reopen for business is as much about personal responsibility as it is public policy. Let's all do our part, because we're still very much in a tunnel and very much in the dark.