Editorial, 4/14: Shutting NOISE out of briefings must not stand

NOISE is but one example of the 21st-century kaleidoscope of digital media operations, many of which focus on specific interests. Publications and websites have long existed to serve such audiences – business journals, agriculture magazines and travel websites among them. Would the governor’s office grant credentials to Ethanol Today magazine, which exists to be an advocate?

Among the many problems with the Ricketts administration’s position is that it has no written criteria, no formal policy, for determining who gets media credentials.

It’s not alone in lagging to recognize digital-only media; Nebraska’s media associations must discuss creating a membership category for them.

NOISE is a journalistic organization on its face. Its home page features straightforward stories on topics such as the upcoming investigation of St. Francis Ministries’ contract for child welfare case management in Douglas and Sarpy counties, Asian Americans’ concerns about hate crimes and the shooting of an Omaha police officer last month at Westroads Mall. The stories do not by any stretch advocate for any position.

And Taylor Gage, the governor’s spokesman, acknowledges that the ban “has nothing to do with the issues they’re covering.”