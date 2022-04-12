Editorial, 4/13: Lindstrom, Blood give voters best choices for governor

A crowded field of 12 candidates is vying to succeed Pete Ricketts, who is term-limited out after eight years as governor of Nebraska.

On May 10, voters will pick one of nine Republicans to advance and one of two Democrats. The winners will join Libertarian Scott Zimmerman on the November ballot.

The Journal Star editorial board endorses a pair of state senators for their parties respective nominations -- Republican Brett Lindstrom of Omaha and Democrat Carol Blood of Bellevue.

Lindstrom stands out in the field of four high-profile GOP frontrunners for his almost eight years of legislative experience and a track record of focusing on taxes and economic development. In his campaigning, he's stayed in his lane, talking about issues that a governor can address, and he's avoided inflaming a culture war.

Jim Pillen in his editorial board interview came off more thoughtful and open-minded than his ad campaigns might indicate. Theresa Thibodeau served in the Legislature briefly as a Ricketts appointee but was defeated in her election bid in 2018. Her short time in the Legislature, however, gives her some insights other candidates might not have. Charles Herbster did not respond to invitations to talk with the editorial board.

Blood has served five years in the Legislature, and as a Democrat in Republican-dominated (though officially nonpartisan) body, she's had to learn how to work with others to get anything done.

Also running are Democrat Roy Harris of Linwood and Republicans Donna Nicole Carpenter of Lincoln, Michael Connely of York, Lela McNinch of Lincoln, Breland Ridenour of Elkhorn and Troy Wentz of Sterling.

