Editorial, 4/13: Hilgers best pick for AG

Sen. Mike Hilgers and Jennifer Hicks will face off for the Republican nomination for Nebraska attorney general in the May 10 primary.

Hilgers, of Lincoln, is an attorney, business person and has served as speaker in the Legislature. He's an experienced public servant with a knowledge of state government and many of the issues he could face at AG, particularly involving water rights and transparency issues. Voters should advance him to the general election.

Hicks, of Peru, is an activist for constitutional freedoms and a homeschooling parent. 

The winner will face Larry Bolinger of the Legal Marijuana NOW on the ballot in November. 

