Lincoln most likely set a record for apartment construction in 2022, with 2,245 multifamily building permits, the most ever in city records that go back to 1960.

The record year, a remarkable jump in the number of permits, is part of a trend of increasing apartment construction in the city that dates back to 2019. From 2019 to 2022, there were 5,050 apartment permits filed in Lincoln. In the previous 11 years, there were 5,743.

Those numbers, and the city’s low vacancy rate of 3.4% point to both what a developer called Lincoln’s “massive, massive housing shortage” and the increased cost of single-family homes that has priced many potential buyers out of the market.

Neither of those problems are unique to Lincoln, but each has contributed to one of the city’s most pressing issues – a lack of affordable and workforce housing for a growing population.

The housing shortage is rooted in the so-called “Great Recession” of 2008, when single-family home construction dropped off in Lincoln and never really recovered, creating a continually increasing gap between the need for housing and what is being built.

The increased cost of single-family homes has been created by COVID-related labor and material shortages and supply chain issues that have sent construction costs soaring, especially for single-family homebuilders.

That has sent the median price of a newly built Lincoln home to more than $406,000 at the end of 2022, more than $100,000 higher than it was at the end of 2019. And the shortage of newly constructed homes has helped push the median price of an existing home to $255,000 at the end of last year, up more than $65,000 from 2019.

Add in rising interest rates, from around 3% at the beginning of last year to 6% today and an ever larger share of Lincolnites can’t afford to purchase a home.

Apartments are, by definition, more “affordable” than single family homes. A national report showed that, last year, the average monthly cost of owning a house was $1,176 more than renting an apartment, the largest gap since 2006.

And the city is encouraging and providing funds for some housing that meets the technical definition of affordable.

Given that some of the new permits are for “dormitory apartments” designed for college students, primarily downtown, and the demand that has kept the vacancy rate here very low, the record apartment construction – for which builders should be commended – alone won’t end the city’s housing crisis.

But, if accompanied by increasing construction of single-family homes over the next few years – which should be a development priority for the city – it can, to some degree, ease the crisis and provide affordable housing options for a growing community.