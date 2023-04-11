The good news is that there's an issue uniting Republicans and Democrats in Nebraska, Iowa and in farm states across the nation.

The bad news is that if lawmakers and college administrators can't reach a quick solution, families that operate farms and small businesses could pay a lot more to send a kid to college.

Depending on your stage in life, the acronym FAFSA might induce nausea, drowsiness or heart palpitations. It stands for Free Application for Federal Student Aid. It's up there with tax forms in terms of fun filling it out. But it plays a vital role for families trying to figure out what government help might be available to finance a college education.

Congress passed -- and then-President Trump signed -- into law the FAFSA Simplification Act late in 2020.

Simpler is better, right? Normally, but not in this instance. Not for farm families.

The FAFSA's main job is to figure out what a family can contribute financially to a student's higher education. Without a change, land and business assets associated with a family farm or a family-owned small business would be added to what the government considers financial assets that could be used to pay for college. Previously, those had been exempted.

Income-generating farmland or equipment can't easily be converted to cash the way other liquid assets asked about in the FAFSA can be. In one commonly used example, right now a family with an adjusted gross income of $60,000 on a farm valued at $1 million would be expected to be able to contribute just over $7,600 toward an education. Under the new rules, that same family would suddenly be responsible for a breath-taking $41,000 -- without anything else materially changing about their situation.

Forty-five Nebraska state senators signed a letter to the Secretary of Education -- including the Nebraska congressional delegation on it -- asking for a change in policy. Members of Congress on both sides of the aisle from across the Midwest have voiced support for a change.

Congress can act. But it has to be fast.

The new, simpler FAFSA is scheduled to be used later this year for those applying for aid for the 2024-25 school year. This rule change needs to be revoked.

The nation's farm families and small businesses -- and more specifically, Nebraska's -- shouldn't be penalized by a change that disproportionately harms them.

The voices united against this policy change should prevail -- illustrating what can be done when both sides come together and, more importantly, doing the right thing for people who drive our economy and enrich our communities.