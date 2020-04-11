Editorial, 4/12: COVID-19 leaves mark on Class of 2020

Dear Class of 2020,
You won’t be marching into an auditorium to the strains of "Pomp and Circumstance" at the end of May. You won’t be accepting a diploma or a hearty handshake. But you won’t be sitting through a long-winded graduation address, either.
Right now, it might seem like you’re the unluckiest graduating class in history. It’s easy to see all that this pandemic has taken away from you. It may be difficult, but these next few months could very well define your generation.
Although surrendering your senior year may seem devastating -- no prom, no graduation and an uncertain future -- your sacrifice could save lives, which is the greatest expression of love.
Like the phoenix rising from the ashes, you now have opportunity to create and define your new normal, proving your competence and responsibility along the way.
You’re not the first senior class asked to relinquish graduation. Many at your age were asked to storm Normandy and track through the jungles of Vietnam. While your obligations are different from those of our forefathers, it is now your turn to do what you can to protect those who are at serious risk.
While your sacrifices may seem high, you have all the resources needed to succeed. You are already masters of social media and digital communication. With the shift to online instruction you’ve pared back education into the essence of learning.
Navigating the coronavirus will require you to become adept at skills that will serve you well. Working efficiently, connecting healthily and consuming appropriately will become essential in your future.
COVID-19 is only the first of many challenges your generation will face. Climate change, political polarization, immigration and deportation, gun violence, a crippling national debt and potentially another pandemic will all have to be addressed as you are passed the torch.
This burden has been foisted onto you. When you should’ve been attending proms, playing senior pranks, wrapping up spring sports, sweating finals and hanging with friends, you were remotely learning, socially distancing and flattening the curve.
An older generation will deal with the immediate challenges of this pandemic, but you will help heal the bigger wounds it exposes. You will help define a new normal. You will embody resilience. You will combine the tools of today with the technology of tomorrow to create a happier, healthier life for us all.
Class of 2020, you can do this. Thank you for your sacrifice.
