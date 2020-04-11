Editorial, 4/12: COVID-19 leaves mark on Class of 2020

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Dear Class of 2020,

You won’t be marching into an auditorium to the strains of "Pomp and Circumstance" at the end of May. You won’t be accepting a diploma or a hearty handshake. But you won’t be sitting through a long-winded graduation address, either.

Right now, it might seem like you’re the unluckiest graduating class in history. It’s easy to see all that this pandemic has taken away from you. It may be difficult, but these next few months could very well define your generation.

Although surrendering your senior year may seem devastating -- no prom, no graduation and an uncertain future -- your sacrifice could save lives, which is the greatest expression of love.

Like the phoenix rising from the ashes, you now have opportunity to create and define your new normal, proving your competence and responsibility along the way.

You’re not the first senior class asked to relinquish graduation. Many at your age were asked to storm Normandy and track through the jungles of Vietnam. While your obligations are different from those of our forefathers, it is now your turn to do what you can to protect those who are at serious risk.