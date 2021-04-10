Editorial, 4/11: NCAA giving short shrift to volleyball tournament

Often called out of touch with reality, the NCAA has been accused of not caring about women’s sports.

Its latest efforts regarding the volleyball championship only reiterate that nothing the organization has done in the last month has proved otherwise.

Playing every match in Nebraska, home to one of the sport’s most passionate fan bases, should be cause for celebration. Rather, controversy threatens to overshadow the event.

And that can be chalked up largely to apparent indifference by the NCAA toward those competing in the tournament to name a national champion.

Yes, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic no doubt requires changes to the tournament’s typical structure for the safety of players, staff and fans. Instead, it seems to have been used as an excuse to minimize the championship.

For one, the tournament will only be at 75% of its usual size. Quality teams that would have earned at-large berths stayed home because the NCAA determined only 48 teams should compete in the championship, rather than the usual 64, several months back.