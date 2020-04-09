Editorial, 4/10: Deferring occupation tax is just a small step

In times like these, every little bit helps.
That’s why the proposal to defer occupation tax collections to assist Lincoln’s restaurants and bars makes sense. These businesses – many of which are small and owned by local residents – have been among those hit hardest by coronavirus.
As such, the Journal Star editorial board endorses both the spirit and practical impact of the measure championed by City Councilwoman Tammy Ward.
"It’s uncharted territory," she said, "but I’m hoping this is one thing we can do for this industry."
She’s correct on both counts. But the size and scope of the economic damage caused by COVID-19 could far exceed what her plan can accomplish on its own.
One business owner told her that sales had fallen by 90% in light of the directed health measure that required all restaurants and bars in the state to close their dining rooms and instead turn exclusively to drive-thru and take-out orders.
While a penalty-free delay in paying the 2% tax to the city will certainly help this business owner, the expense pales in comparison to other expenses these businesses face. Rent and property taxes are among the largest financial burdens by these entities face.
Yet, barring actions taken by individual landlords, little to no relief is available to businesses hurting through no fault of their own.
The relief act passed last month by Congress opens some doors for assistance to these small business owners and the thousands of Nebraskans whom they employ. But the more avenues available, the better, given the far-reaching disruption from coronavirus.
Whatever additional assistance the city and state can provide this critical industry would help. The occupation tax is a small gesture, but our hope is that it’s just a first step.
The fact that the joint public agency governing Pinnacle Bank Arena, as City Finance Director Brandon Kaufman told the Journal Star, has healthy cash reserves no doubt helps make this deferment possible. Even when the occupation tax payments roll in by June 25, they’ll be significantly smaller than budgeted following three months of lost business.
The economic damage from the coronavirus will far outlive the pandemic itself. Sen. John Stinner, chair of the Nebraska Legislature’s Appropriations Committee, said the state may be grappling with the fallout for three years. For a small business owner, though, the damage could be irreparable.
As evidenced by an unprecedented spike in unemployment applications, it’s clear the recovery from COVID-19’s fiscal fallout will be far-reaching. So, too, must be the help available to this critical industry in Lincoln and elsewhere in Nebraska.
