Editorial, 4/10: Deferring occupation tax is just a small step

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

In times like these, every little bit helps.

That’s why the proposal to defer occupation tax collections to assist Lincoln’s restaurants and bars makes sense. These businesses – many of which are small and owned by local residents – have been among those hit hardest by coronavirus.

As such, the Journal Star editorial board endorses both the spirit and practical impact of the measure championed by City Councilwoman Tammy Ward.

"It’s uncharted territory," she said, "but I’m hoping this is one thing we can do for this industry."

She’s correct on both counts. But the size and scope of the economic damage caused by COVID-19 could far exceed what her plan can accomplish on its own.

One business owner told her that sales had fallen by 90% in light of the directed health measure that required all restaurants and bars in the state to close their dining rooms and instead turn exclusively to drive-thru and take-out orders.

While a penalty-free delay in paying the 2% tax to the city will certainly help this business owner, the expense pales in comparison to other expenses these businesses face. Rent and property taxes are among the largest financial burdens by these entities face.