Editorial, 4/1: State should start now to drop prison population

Nebraska’s Department of Correctional Services already faced a deadline of July 1 to get its prison population down to 140% of its capacity of about 3,500 inmates.
Under the best of circumstances, a prison isn’t necessarily built for social distancing, but an overcrowded system – Nebraska is holding more than 5,500 inmates – makes the situation all the more dire with the spread of COVID-19 among the general population.
That July deadline, established by the Legislature in 2015, was going to force reevaluation of policy. Without plans to immediately increase capacity, all the state can do is identify ways to release more prisoners than it’s taking in.
Now, something more ominous than a legislative act looms.
The risk to inmates and staff posed by the coronavirus ought to force the state’s hand even faster.
In Lancaster County, Public Defender Joe Nigro has asked his attorneys to work with judges to get people out of a crowded jail system through reduced bond, house arrest or other options for low-level offenders. County jails house accused people awaiting trial and people serving shorter sentences for lesser crimes.
Though more complicated at the state level, with much larger numbers and more serious crimes, this approach merits consideration for nonviolent offenders or folks nearing the end of a fulfilled sentence in the state prison system.
After all, the state would have been forced to take action to reduce the prison population after July 1. Why not accelerate the process by three months and start getting the lowest-risk offenders onto parole or into whatever programming needed to get them out?
The Department of Corrections represents more than $220 million in state spending, and that number could skyrocket if COVID-19 were to sweep through the system. Prison health care systems are even less equipped than our general health care system to deal with a pandemic.
The state is taking obvious precautions to minimize the risk of an outbreak right now. And the county’s circumstances give it options that the state doesn’t have. But a good idea is worth borrowing and adapting.
It was always going to take some creativity and innovation to fight the trend and reduce the prison population. Let’s ramp up that effort early because there’s a clear advantage to the state, the taxpayer and society at large to minimize the risk of spread of coronavirus within our prison system.
