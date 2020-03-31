Editorial, 4/1: State should start now to drop prison population

Nebraska’s Department of Correctional Services already faced a deadline of July 1 to get its prison population down to 140% of its capacity of about 3,500 inmates.

Under the best of circumstances, a prison isn’t necessarily built for social distancing, but an overcrowded system – Nebraska is holding more than 5,500 inmates – makes the situation all the more dire with the spread of COVID-19 among the general population.

That July deadline, established by the Legislature in 2015, was going to force reevaluation of policy. Without plans to immediately increase capacity, all the state can do is identify ways to release more prisoners than it’s taking in.

Now, something more ominous than a legislative act looms.

The risk to inmates and staff posed by the coronavirus ought to force the state’s hand even faster.

In Lancaster County, Public Defender Joe Nigro has asked his attorneys to work with judges to get people out of a crowded jail system through reduced bond, house arrest or other options for low-level offenders. County jails house accused people awaiting trial and people serving shorter sentences for lesser crimes.